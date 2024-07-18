The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has announced the Federal Government’s plans to construct a 477-kilometer, six-lane super highway traversing five states to the Federal Capital Territory.

Umahi made the disclosure on Wednesday while declaring open the stakeholders’ engagement on the alignment for Ebonyi’s 101-kilometer segment of the super highway.

He stated that the highway would traverse Cross River, Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, and Nasarawa to Abuja, and is expected to economically revolutionize Ebonyi and the interconnecting states.

The minister noted that the road would serve as an agricultural and economic corridor, supporting President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to achieve food sufficiency in the country.

“The road is a spur of the coastal highway that runs from Lagos to Calabar and was designed by the colonial masters to integrate the South East states,” he said.

He called for support from all stakeholders to actualise the project noting that President Tinubu placed great emphasis on the infrastructural revolution of the country.

“Nigeria is currently suffering from the effects of past neglects and this informed the bold, revolutionary decisions of the president.

“There is no part of the southeast zone that is not touched on road revolution: Umuahia-Aba-Port Harcourt road, Enugu—Abakaliki road, Onitsha-Owerri-Aba roads, among others,” he said.

More Insights

On his part, Governor Francis Nwifuru expressed his delight over the project and commended Umahi for his tireless efforts in developing the state’s infrastructure.

Nwifuru said the development of infrastructure in the country by the federal government is geared towards the development of human capital.

“You laid an irreversible foundation for the state’s infrastructural development and this sustenance is in conformity with our administration’s people’s charter of needs mantra.

“This mantra is anchored on human capital development and infrastructural development and we have recorded significant strides in these areas since assuming office,” he said.

He therefore assured of the state government’s support to ensure the realisation of the project due to its economic and social benefits to its people.

In addition, Sen. Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC–Ebonyi North) described the project as a ‘dream come true’, noting that his constituents had been yearning for the project.

“I remember as a child, seeing my father and surveyors from the Ministry of Works in the old Anambra, surveying the road on the axis connecting my community and Benue.

“That was why barely three months at the Senate, I relayed to the federal ministry of works that the road was opened in 1954 by the colonial masters and was of utmost importance to my people,” he said.