In a landmark decision, Nigeria’s Supreme Court has granted full financial autonomy to the nation’s 774 local government areas (LGAs). This ruling signifies a transformative shift in grassroots governance, promising to decentralize power, reduce state interference, and enhance transparency and accountability in local administration.

Nairametrics held an X session on July 11, 2024, featuring key contributors Dr. D. Udoh, Cyrus Ademola, and Bolarinwa. They discussed the potential impacts of this decision on local development, highlighting the benefits of improved infrastructure, better public services, and enhanced local economies.

Listen to the full session below: