Geregu Power Plc recorded a pre-tax profit of N30.2 billion in the first half of 2024, representing a 145% year-on-year increase from the N12.3 billion posted in the same period in 2023.

The company’s pre-tax profit during the period under review also rose by 24% greater than the entire N24.4 billion pre-tax profit recorded throughout 2023.

Profit after tax for the period under review also rose by 2.45x to N20 billion compared to N8 billion reported the same period in 2023.

According to the company’s unaudited interim statement for the half year 2024, it recorded a revenue of N80.7 billion, marking a 133% year-on-year growth from the N34.7 billion posted in the same period in 2023.

Geregu Power is also an early flier becoming the first quoted company to release its second quarter interim result for 2024.

The bulk of the company’s revenue came from the sale of energy, which amounted to about N50.8 billion. The company recorded a N29.8 billion turnover from capacity charge.

At the end of the period, Geregu Power pocketed a net profit of N20 billion, marking a 148% YoY growth from the N8.05 billion recorded in H1 2023.

Key highlights 2024 Half Year vs Half Year 2023

Revenue: N80.7 billion, +133% YoY

Cost of sales: N39.2 billion, +137% YoY

Gross profit: N41.5 billion, +128% YoY

Administrative expenses: N5.0 billion, +109% YoY

Net finance cost: N260.3 million, -83% YoY

Profit before income tax: N30.2 billion, +145% YoY

Profit for the period: N20.0 billion, +148% YoY

Earnings per share (EPS): N8.01, +149% YoY

Cash and cash equivalents: N43.3 billion, -38% YTD

Total assets: N207.7 billion, +14% YTD

Compared to the N20.4 billion report in the second quarter of 2023, the company reported a revenue of N30.2 billion in second quarter.Pre-tax profit for the period was N8.2 billion compared to N6.9 billion in the same period in 2023.

Commentary: A further review of the results reveal the company’s blistering first quarter profits contributed significantly to the company’s performance.

Recall Geregu Power reported a pre-tax profit of N21.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

A breakdown of the recent results reveal the major drivers of the revenue were its Energy Sold and Capacity Charge where the compare reported revenues of N19.8 billion and N10.4 billion for the quarter.

In terms of cash flow, Geregu Power closed the quarter with a cash balance of N43 billion after paying dividends of N20 billion in the first half of the year.

The company also repaid debt of N10.5 billion in the period under review.

Despite the profit growth, the company experienced slight margin pressures as high inflation and cost of doing business impacted margin growth.

Geregu Power is one of the best performing stocks in the first half of 2024, reporting a year to date return of about 150%.