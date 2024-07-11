Ernst & Young (EY) Nigeria has announced the admission of five new partners into the West Africa Partnership, effective July 1, 2024, including Sustainable Development PhD scholar Eunice Sampson.

Chinedu Onyekwelu and Abiodun Ogunoiki join the company as Partners in Consulting. Eunice Sampson, Akeem Ogunseni, and Ahmed Dangana are appointed as Associate Partners in Assurance, Tax Practice, and Markets, respectively.

EY’s admission of these new partners aligns with its vision to continually invest in its personnel, ensuring the firm has the right mix of talent to deliver exceptional services and meet its obligations to clients according to a statement seen by Nairametrics.

Speaking on the new appointments, Anthony Oputa, Regional Managing Partner for EY West Africa, lauded the new partners: “Attaining this career milestone underscores the significant contributions each individual brings to our business. This latest admission is part of our ongoing efforts to invest in our people, ensuring we have the right blend of expertise to deliver exceptional services and fulfill our commitments to clients.”

Brief Profile on EY’s New Partners

Eunice Sampson

Eunice Sampson, a PhD scholar in Sustainable Development and recipient of numerous awards, leads Climate Change and Sustainability Services (CCaSS) at EY. Prior to joining EY, she was General Manager and Group Head of Sustainability at a leading FMCG (cement manufacturing) company and pioneer head of CSR and Sustainability at a top-tier bank in Nigeria. She is a Fellow of the National Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria and the Institute of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (ICRS) in the UK.

Chinedu Onyekwelu

Chinedu Onyekwelu brings over 18 years of in-depth experience in professional services and the oil & gas sector, having spent the first nine years of his career at another leading international consulting firm in Nigeria. As a chemical engineering graduate and supply chain specialist who joined EY nine years ago, Chinedu leverages his unique expertise and relationships in the oil & gas sector to strengthen the partnership.

Abiodun Ogunoiki

Abiodun Ogunoiki, with 16 years of experience as a Risk Consultant and former Deputy Chief Risk Officer at a top Nigerian bank, leads Financial Services Risk Management at EY West Africa. A CFA charter holder and certified by several prestigious institutions, including the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) and the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) in the UK, Abiodun has provided risk management services to 30 banks in Nigeria.

Akeem Ogunseni

Akeem Ogunseni holds a first-class degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, UK, and a distinction in Computer Science from both Ibadan Polytechnic (HND) and the University of Ilorin (Post-graduate Studies). Additionally, he earned an MBA in Finance from the University of London. Since joining EY in August 2010, Akeem has risen through the ranks, bringing extensive experience in tax, accounting, and payroll services for local and multinational firms across various industries.

Ahmed Dangana

Ahmed Dangana, with over 17 years of experience in financial and management consulting, is an established leader in his field. His expertise spans business and transaction advisory, infrastructure finance, economic policy development, and corporate strategy. Most recently, he served as the Managing Director/CEO of Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc.