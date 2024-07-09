After 13 months of dedicated collaboration, engineering, construction, and knowledge sharing, The Offshore Lab has proudly announced the successful completion and commissioning of the state-of-the-art ICT and Innovation Centre at Sa’adu Zungur University.

This landmark project, inaugurated on July 4th, 2024, marks a significant leap forward for the Northeast region and the nation, aiming to bridge critical infrastructure deficits and foster technological and national development.

The new ICT Centre stands as a beacon of innovation and learning, addressing both local and global challenges through advanced technology. Its primary focus is on tackling pressing issues such as climate change, and deforestation, and supporting smallholder farmers to increase yield, improve market access, and integrate modern technology into their practices.

The centre is designed to equip young minds with cutting-edge technologies and digital skills, empowering them to become makers, creators, and change agents who can address issues of national importance.

With facilities funded by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and NNPC Limited, the centre boasts a 100KVA generator, a borehole, and overhead and ground tanks to ensure uninterrupted learning and innovation.

The ICT Centre is outfitted with the latest educational technology, including interactive SMARTBoards, fully equipped laboratories, high-speed computers, robust network connectivity, 3D printers, projectors, and hardware training gear.

These resources provide students and lecturers with a comprehensive platform to explore and develop innovative solutions.

The building itself is a unique landmark, adorned with bespoke wall murals that not only beautify the infrastructure but also convey powerful and inspiring narratives. These artworks transform the centre into more than just a learning space – they create an environment that inspires creativity and innovation.

The Offshore Lab expressed deep gratitude to the project sponsors, including NNPC Limited and Shell Development Company (SPDC), the University under the leadership of Professor Fatimah Tahir, the host communities, and the Emirs and royal fathers of Bauchi.

“For organizations focused on agrotechnology, climate change, and development, this centre represents a combined opportunity of access to vibrant young minds and a fully equipped facility,”

“We look forward to the stream of talent, innovative solutions, and regional and national growth that will emerge from this transformative project,” said Emeka Obiwulu, CEO of The Offshore Lab.

The ICT Centre at Sa’adu Zungur University stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the impact of investing in technology and education. As the region looks forward to a future of sustainable development and innovation, this project is set to play a pivotal role in shaping a brighter tomorrow for Nigeria and beyond.

