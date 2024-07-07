The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has aired its plan to develop an Indigenous blockchain dubbed “Nigerium” to protect the country’s data and promote national security.

This move was prompted by the revelation that most popular blockchain technologies out there like Ethereum were being controlled by foreign developers who may not prioritize Nigeria’s interest.

NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Abdullahi, announced this plan while receiving delegates from the University of Hertfordshire Law School in Abuja saying that the proposed project is going to get the private sector working together with the public sector to develop the homegrown blockchain.

Mr. Abdullahi agreed that the proposed blockchain would improve national security and the safety of citizen’s data. He strongly emphasized the importance of developing an Indigenous blockchain as it would help Nigeria have full control over its data and positions.

The idea for the Nigerium project, a homegrown blockchain for Nigeria was initially proposed and presented by a delegation from the University of Hertfordshire Law School, led by Chanu Kuppuswamy.

Chanu argued that developing a homegrown blockchain for Nigeria would allow Nigeria to customize the technology according to its needs and make sure that it aligns with the country’s laws and regulations.

Chanu also harped on the potential risks of relying on foreign-made blockchains giving an example of when Ethereum recently made steep changes to its blockchain without consultation with its users. She noted that if Nigeria adopts a foreign blockchain it would be difficult for the country to stamp its influence on key decisions surrounding the blockchain.

The Hertfordshire delegation led by Chanu Kuppuswamy also suggested that Nigeria set up a Data embassy. This embassy will comprise a server hosted in a third-party country that would provide digital continuity and shield the country’s data from adverse events like Natural disasters, cyber-attacks, and other threats.

The delegation finally suggested Nigeria look into harmonizing blockchain technology across government agencies to promote interoperability and interdependence.

What to Know

The Nigerium project would be a product of a collaborative effort between NITDA and stakeholders which include government agencies and private sector organizations. The project will go a long way to ensure Nigeria’s Data sovereignty and promote national security.

NITDA has previously announced plans to establish AI, Internet of Things, and Blockchain research centres in the six geo-political zones of the country. The research focus areas would include the Internet of Things, Blockchain, AI, and robotics.