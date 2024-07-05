The Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), operating as 9mobile, has announced the appointment of a telecoms expert and technology business leader, Obafemi Banigbe as Chief Executive Officer.

The company in a statement released on Thursday night said the appointment was part of “preparation for a new phase of business transformation.”

The new CEO, Banigboye, takes over from Juergen Peschel, whom the company said would be retained as a Consultant to support the business transformation process initiated under his leadership.

According to the statement, the transition is consistent with 9mobile’s tradition of business continuity to ease the start of the holistic business transformation for the company.

His profile

Highlighting the career journey of the newly appointed helmsman, 9mobile said:

“Banigbe commenced his career in the telecoms industry at Celtel now known as Airtel Nigeria as the Director of Operations, preceded by significant contributions at Ericsson across various roles within the Sub-Saharan Africa Market Unit, culminating in the esteemed role of Network Support Group Manager for Access and Transport Networks.

“He was previously the Chief Operations Officer at Millicom Ghana, charting the operational strategy for the business in Ghana. His journey within the Millicom Group spans pivotal positions such as Interim CEO and earlier responsibilities as Chief Technical Officer for Millicom Ghana and Millicom International Cellular Tanzania.

“Banigbe’s diverse international experience transverses countries such as the United States and several African countries. He was previously the Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Silver Rock Technology Services Ghana, a strategic advisory firm specializing in the Telecom, Media, and Technology sectors. He also served as a Non-Executive Director at Amplitude Telecoms, a tower infrastructure provider in Nigeria.”

The company added that as an Advisory Board member for Telecel Group, Banigbe played a pivotal role in guiding the group’s successful acquisition of Vodafone Ghana. He further enriched his advisory portfolio by contributing insights to Nsano Group, a leading Fintech platform operating across multiple African countries, and previously lent his expertise to the Kirusa group in New Jersey, USA, providing invaluable guidance on product development and market entry strategies.

Academic background

Banigbe holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the Federal University of Technology Minna, Nigeria. He augmented his expertise through the Ericsson Management Development Program, and the Advanced Management Program at the London Business School, and culminated his academic journey with an MBA from Manchester Business School, U.K.

What the Board of 9mobile said about the appointment

According to the company’s statement, the Board of 9mobile commented on the appointment saying, “We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and the positive impact that Obafemi will have on shaping the future of 9mobile. He brings along the vision, passion and years of experience from diverse environments, which will consolidate our priorities to provide superior customer experience and sustained network quality.”

“Obafemi is expected to work closely with the Board of Directors and all stakeholders to define credible and achievable long-term business plans, through the introduction of solutions to address the evolving needs of the Nigerian telecommunication market,” the Board added.

Reacting to his appointment, the new CEO said:

“I am delighted to join the 9mobile family and I look forward to using my experience and unique value propositions to lead the company in the next exciting phase of its journey. The goal is to build on the existing foundation of the company to create value that will transform the Nigerian telecoms sector.”

What you should know

9mobile is one of the four licensed mobile network operators in Nigeria and currently occupies the 4 th position in terms of subscribers.

The telecom company, which was initially known as Etisalat, became 9mobile in 2017 when the Abu Dhabi-based Etisalat exited the business.

9mobile which once had over 20 million active subscriptions had 11.6 million connected lines as of March 2024 as it has suffered consistent loss of customers over the years.