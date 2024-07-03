Blanche Aigle Communications, a leading Public Relations and communications firm based in Lagos, Nigeria, has been honored with the prestigious SABRE Awards for its exceptional work on the Hilda Baci Cookathon campaign. The firm won Superior Achievement in Brand building in the Diamond category, Best Campaign Western Africa region – Gold, and a Certificate of Excellence for Best in Show.

Blanche Aigle played a pivotal role in the campaign’s success, developing and executing a comprehensive communication strategy that included public relations strategy, media relations, influencer partnerships, and event coordination support. The campaign generated significant media coverage, engaging a global audience while garnering widespread support. The cookathon event, held in Lagos, Nigeria, attracted thousands of attendees and supporters, physically and virtually, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose, leading to successfully setting a new Guinness World Record of cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Speaking on the award, Founder and Lead at Blanche Aigle Communications, Nene Bejide said:

“We are honored to receive the SABRE Awards for our exceptional work. This recognition is evidence of the hard work and creativity of our team. We are proud to have played a part in our clients’ achievements and contributed to promoting brand growth on a global stage. Our campaigns resonate deeply with our brand’s commitment to innovation and quality, and our achievements are proof of the power of creativity and the spirit of collaboration”.

Nene also spoke during the SABRE Awards conference in Ivory Coast on May 16th. Nene was a panelist at the conference alongside other public relations professionals across the continent. The panel was moderated by Arun Sudhaman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief at PRovoke Media. It included notable panelists such as Dustin Chick from Razor PR, Mike Sharman from Retroviral, Moliehi Molekoa from Magna Carta, and Sergio from Clockwork Media.

The discussion highlighted outstanding campaigns from all African regions, including the best public relations campaigns and their agencies from East Africa, North Africa, South Africa, Central Africa, and Blanche Aigle Communications representing West Africa.

During the panel session, Nene Bejide spoke about how the team at Blanche Aigle Communications strategized and implemented the public relations effort for Hilda Baci’s Cookathon project; she said:

At Blanche Aigle Communications, we believe that a successful campaign is built on a carefully crafted roadmap. We lay a clear path from conceptualization to execution, ensuring every detail aligns with our strategic vision. This drives our creative imagination, targeted marketing, and implementation aimed at delivering impactful and measurable results.

The Hilda Baci Cookathon campaign received extensive media attention from top-tier media outlets across the globe, such as CNN, BBC, DW, and AFP, to mention a few, highlighting the remarkable achievement and bringing international recognition to Nigerian cuisine. This accolade recognizes outstanding achievements in strategic communication and public relations in Africa, celebrating creativity, integrity, and effectiveness in the African Public Relations industry.

Over the years, Blanche Aigle has worked with various corporate and global brands, including GB Foods, Henley and Partners, Baigewallet, Aspira, African Film Festival (ARIFF), Mango, and Celio. In 2022, the firm received a certificate of Excellence for the Mango Yuletide campaign at the Sabre Awards.

About us:

Blanche Aigle Communications is a Pan-African corporate, lifestyle, and event public relations and marketing strategy agency based in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria that aims to transform businesses and build reputations in Africa. With core focus on Media relations, brand strategy, crisis communications, and events.

