Alles Charis Gas Limited, a leading provider of Liquefied Petroleum Gas also called cooking gas proudly announces the launch of its 11th LPG refilling plant.

This new facility, located in Kubwa, Abuja boasts of a 50-metric ton (MT) storage capacity installed as a modular system.

This new facility underscores our commitment to providing efficient, reliable, and safe LPG services to our growing customer base.

This state-of-the-art facility not only boosts our capacity to serve our customers but also showcases our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and safety in the energy sector. The modular system’s flexibility and efficiency are cornerstones of our strategy to deliver exceptional service while maintaining the highest safety standards.

The refilling plant’s cutting-edge technology boasts an advanced automatic leak detection system, which enables the system to halt refilling operations immediately upon detecting a leak in a cylinder. This feature is particularly significant given the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s (NMDPRA) identification of human error as a leading cause of gas explosions and incidents. By minimizing reliance on human intervention, this system substantially reduces the likelihood of such errors and contributes to a safer and more reliable refilling process.

Key features of the new LPG refilling plant include:

50 MT Modular Tank System : Provides significant storage capacity with the ability to scale operations as demand increases.

: Provides significant storage capacity with the ability to scale operations as demand increases. Enhanced Safety Protocols : Incorporates the latest safety technologies and procedures to ensure a secure environment for both employees and customers.

: Incorporates the latest safety technologies and procedures to ensure a secure environment for both employees and customers. Operational Efficiency : The innovative modular system is designed to optimize the refilling process, significantly reducing wait times and enhancing overall customer satisfaction. With the capability to fill four cylinders simultaneously, the system streamlines operations and minimizes delays. Additionally, the integrated weighing scale ensures precise measurement and filling of the correct quantity of gas into each customer’s cylinder, further guaranteeing accuracy and customer satisfaction.

: The innovative modular system is designed to optimize the refilling process, significantly reducing wait times and enhancing overall customer satisfaction. With the capability to fill four cylinders simultaneously, the system streamlines operations and minimizes delays. Additionally, the integrated weighing scale ensures precise measurement and filling of the correct quantity of gas into each customer’s cylinder, further guaranteeing accuracy and customer satisfaction. Environmental Responsibility: Consistent with our commitment to sustainability, our refilling plant incorporates eco-friendly practices to minimize its environmental impact. Notably, we utilize LPG generators to power plant operations, reducing our reliance on traditional fossil fuels like diesel and petrol. This approach enables us to significantly decrease our carbon footprint and contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment

The establishment of this new plant is part of Alles Charis Gas Limited’s broader strategy to expand its infrastructure and improve access to clean, affordable energy across Nigeria. With this addition, we aim to bolster our supply chain, ensuring a steady and reliable supply of LPG to households, businesses, and industries.