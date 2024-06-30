The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has dismissed allegations that its retail filling stations are forcing customers to buy lubricants or engine oil as a prerequisite for purchasing premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson for NNPC, Olufemi Soneye, on Sunday in Abuja.

Reacting to a viral video showing a fuel pump attendant at an NNPC filling station coercing customers to buy lubricants or engine oil before purchasing petrol, Soneye stated that this practice does not align with the company’s Customer Service Charter.

Accordingly, he noted that customers are not required to purchase lubricants, engine oil, or other products as a condition for buying PMS (petrol).

“The attention of NNPC Retail Limited has been drawn to a recent video clip making rounds on social media (X to be precise) concerning a fuel pump attendant in one of NNPC filling stations.

“In the said video, customers were coerced to purchase lubricants or engine oil as a prerequisite for purchasing or dispensing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol. Still in the video, the attendant alleged that this was a directive from NNPC Retail Management.

“NNPC Retail wishes to state unequivocally that the allegation is entirely false and does not represent the Company’s Customer Service Charter. At all NNPC Retail filling stations, customers are not obligated to purchase lubricants or engine oil or other products as a precursor to buying PMS (petrol),” Soneye said.

NNPC to probe incident

Furthermore, the spokesperson said the national oil firm is currently investigating the incident at the filling stations.

He therefore advised the public to disregard this information entirely and to report any such incidents to the appropriate authorities.

According to him, NNPC is committed to providing clear, transparent, and quality service to all customers, ensuring their needs are met without resorting to unnecessary or unscrupulous conditions.

“We are dedicated to providing clear, transparent and quality service to all our customers, guaranteeing that their needs are met without any recourse to unnecessary and unscrupulous conditionalities.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard the information in its entirety and report any such occurrences to the appropriate authority.

“In the meantime, NNPC Retail Limited has launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident and assures that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the culprit(s),” he added.

Backstory

Earlier, a video was making the rounds on the internet of an attendant at a NNPC filling station insisting customers must buy lubricants or engine oil to be able to purchase petrol at the station.

The video gathering a lot of attention of attention, resulting to public backlash on NNPC with many thinking it’s a common practice.

However, NNPC has debunked the claim, adding that the company will investigate the incident at its retail filling station.

The oil firm also advised the public to disregard the claim as false and report such occurrence to appropriate agencies