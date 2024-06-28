It was 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2024. The unbearable heat had made sleep impossible, compounded by power outages all night.

With no respite in sight, I had not rested well the night before, and the scorching temperature and humidity kept making sleep even more impossible.

By 9:45 a.m., I decided to escape the oppressive heat and visit my brother’s apartment just behind mine. We engaged in light-hearted conversation, trying to distract ourselves from the stifling conditions.

If we were to be “Keferis” (those who miss Sunday Church Service in Yoruba), we might as well make the most of it with stimulating discussion.

An hour and a half later, the blessed sound of a fan coming to life filled the room. Electricity had returned! I quickly excused myself, eager to get some work done before the power vanished again.

I returned to my living room and switched on my computer. As soon as I entered my login password, I felt a sudden dizzy spell. I tried to stand but collapsed back onto the couch.

Almost immediately, the power went out again. Stumbling to my bed, I finally lay down, hoping to relax, when the electricity miraculously returned, and I drifted off to sleep.

Hours later, I woke up drenched in sweat. The power was out again, and the heat was unbearable. I tried to get up, but my sense of balance was gone. I stumbled and nearly fell, but my friend, who was visiting, helped me to the outer living room and opened the door for fresh air.

My friend alerted my brother and his wife. They rushed over and decided to check my blood pressure. To everyone’s astonishment, my BP read 212/202. How was I still alive? How could I still move and speak?

Thankfully, the power came back, and I managed to get some much-needed sleep. When I woke up around 7:30 p.m., I felt significantly better. My BP had dropped to 186/122, still in the high hypertension category but a notable improvement.

The truth is, DEATH called me, but fortunately, it was a missed call. My almost 5-hour sleep was a GRATEFUL FOR LIFE call, and thank God, I answered it.

Otherwise, I wouldn’t be writing about how we, often unaware, become moving targets for strokes or heart attacks, rather than living fully as humans.

Six months ago, my right-hand man, whom I call my 2IC, suffered a major stroke. He spent nearly three months in the hospital, and his role as CFO has been managed by others since then. A close associate battled arthritis, enduring pain until a specialist in the US advised tripling his medication dose, finally offering relief.

My 2IC hasn’t worked since his stroke, leaving his family to bear the burden of his recovery as he is no longer truly the Bread Winner of the family. My associate spent hours in pain, even while resting with tingling sensations never experienced before. These experiences highlight how fragile our health can be, yet we often ignore the signs.

I had a transient ischemic attack (TIA) which the doctor termed a Mild Stroke, a temporary blockage of blood flow to part of my brain. It affected my senses that controlled my balance and my ability to move in a straight line but, luckily, not my senses that controlled my speech, movement, or memory. Like I said, Death Called, and I missed the Call. We, in our late 40s and early 50s, are dying like rain-soaked cocks, whilst those in their 70s and 80s in control of our country are living life like they were in their 20s and 30s.

I’m writing this because I survived a near-death experience. Many haven’t been as lucky. They’ve gone from being breadwinners to breadtakers, others to early permanent retirement homes. It’s time to slow down, to remember we’re not invincible. The rock and roll of our youth had its time; now, we must adjust our aging bodies to the vibes of rhythm and blues.

Since my discharge, I’ve made significant progress. My balance is nearly back to normal. I’ve increased my daily steps from 2,500, up to 4,000 and currently striving to take it to 6,000 as of Saturday, June 22, 2024. I’m alive to witness my first child graduate from the University and watch the graduation ceremony via a Zoom link on Friday, June 21, 2024, at the University of Alberta, in Edmonton Canada, a moment I celebrated with my siblings and their spouses, even if I couldn’t be there in person.

With all these happenings, tell me, WHY WOULD I NOT BE GRATEFUL FOR LIFE? As my brother advised, it’s time to rest, regain my strength, and enjoy life’s simplicity, not the chaos that threatens our generation in Nigeria.

“IF YOU WORRY, YOU WILL DIE. IF YOU DON’T WORRY, YOU WILL STILL DIE. –

SO WHY WORRY WHEN YOU CAN LIVE LIFE TO ITS FULLEST?”

Death’s call missed me by a mile. I’m far from an angel, but I’m immensely grateful for a second chance in life, performing New Acts and more Scenes on life’s stage and cinema.