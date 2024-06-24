Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” has rapidly become the top movie of 2024, amassing approximately $725 million worldwide in just ten days. The film grossed an impressive $295 million in its opening weekend.

The movie has consistently overperformed, setting weekday records and driving projections to a global total of over $600 million by the end of its second weekend.

The pivotal moment came with Friday’s domestic earnings of $30 million, signaling a potential billion-dollar trajectory.

On the Nigerian box office scene, “Inside Out 2” has grossed N24.2 million ($16,000) in the last ten days as of June 20, 2024. It ranks among the top five movies of the previous week, having debuted in cinemas on June 14, 2024.

“Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up, accompanied by Embarrassment, Envy, and Ennui.

The film stars Nigerian-Barbadian Ayo Edebiri, a comedian and actress, voicing the character Envy, alongside a talented cast line up.

Box Office milestones and projections

The film’s $725 million gross to date surpasses the previous year’s top performer, “Dune: Part II,” which garnered $711 million. Even with typical weekly declines, “Inside Out 2” is poised to be the first film of the year to cross the $1 billion mark, a milestone last achieved by “Barbie” last summer.

The timeline for reaching the $1 billion threshold remains uncertain. The key question is whether initial viewership represents a front-loaded rush or sustained family engagement and repeat viewings.

Given the current momentum, “Inside Out 2” is projected to reach $970-$975 million by next weekend, with the $1 billion mark likely to be surpassed shortly thereafter. High-end estimates suggest the film could finish next weekend just above $980 million.

Looking ahead, “Inside Out 2” is expected to gross $1.2 billion by the end of July, although the arrival of “Despicable Me 4” on July 3rd could pose a significant challenge. This franchise from Illumination and Universal has a history of box office success and could draw audiences away.

Historical data supports robust performances for animated features during this period. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” led the 2022 July 4th weekend with $123 million domestic, indicating strong potential for “Despicable Me 4.”

Despite potential competition, “Inside Out 2” is well on its way to becoming a billion-dollar blockbuster.