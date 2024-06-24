Welcome to this week’s episode of FTM, your go-to podcast for all things related to the Nigerian stock market. In today’s episode, we look into some of the most exciting developments shaking up the market right now.

Here’s what’s on the agenda:

Fidelity Bank IPO – Bull or Bear?: We analyze the much-anticipated Fidelity Bank IPO, exploring whether it’s a bullish or bearish opportunity for investors. What are the key factors to consider, and how might this IPO impact the market?

FBNH’s New Majority Shareholder: FBN Holdings has a new majority shareholder, and we’re breaking down what this means for the company and its stockholders. Who is this new player, and what strategic changes might we expect?

Stocks on My Radar: Ugodre shares the stocks that have caught his attention this week. He discusses potential growth opportunities and risks to keep an eye on in the current market climate.

Stock Pick: Finally, we reveal our top stock pick of the week. Why is this stock standing out from the rest, and what makes it a compelling investment right now?

Tune in for the latest insights and expert analysis on the Nigerian stock market. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just getting started, this episode is packed with valuable information to help you make informed investment decisions.

