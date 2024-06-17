Story highlights

Countries like the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the USA offer various care worker visa programs to Nigerians, providing opportunities to work abroad in the healthcare sector.

These programs typically require job offers, relevant qualifications, and language proficiency, with pathways to permanent residency in many cases.

Salaries for care workers in these countries range from £14,000 to €64,000 annually, depending on the country and level of experience.

The global demand for care workers has surged, prompting several countries to open their doors to foreign professionals, including those from Nigeria.

These opportunities provide Nigerians with the chance to pursue rewarding careers abroad, contributing to healthcare systems in need while also enhancing their own professional growth and economic stability.

This feature article explores the countries offering care worker visas to Nigerians, detailing the visa programs, requirements, and benefits.

United Kingdom

Visa Program: Health and Care Worker Visa

Overview: The UK Health and Care Worker Visa allows carers to work in the adult social care sector in the UK.

Eligibility:

Sensitivity and understanding

Ability to work well with others

Patience and calmness under stress

Attention to detail and excellent communication skills

Physical fitness, and possibly a driving license for shift work

How to Apply: Applicants have four options:

College Course: Enroll in a Level 1 Certificate in Health and Social Care, Level 2 Diploma in Care, or T Level in Health. Requirements include the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) or its Nigerian equivalent (WASSCE), including English and maths. Apprenticeships: Undertake an adult care worker intermediate apprenticeship or lead adult care advanced apprenticeship. Requirements include GCSEs or WASSCE, including English and maths. Volunteering: Gain experience through organizations supporting vulnerable people. Direct Application: Apply directly and train on the job.

Estimated Salary: £14,000 (starter) to £25,000 (experienced).

Germany

Visa Program: Skilled Workers Immigration Act

Overview: Germany has streamlined its immigration process for skilled workers, including those in the healthcare sector.

How to Apply: Two main paths are available:

Vocational Training (Ausbildung): A 3-year program combining practical experience at a healthcare facility and theoretical education at a trade school. Dual Study Program: A combination of university education and practical training, leading to a bachelor’s degree.

Requirements:

Proficiency in German (B1-B2 level)

Strong foundation in biology, chemistry, and mathematics

Soft skills such as empathy, communication, and problem-solving

Estimated Salary: €1,800 to €2,500 per month.

Canada

Visa Program: Home Child Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot

Overview: These pilot programs allow caregivers to come to Canada and gain permanent residency.

Eligibility:

Job offer in Canada

At least one year of post-secondary education

Language proficiency in English or French

How to Apply:

Apply for a work permit alongside a permanent residence application.

Obtain a work permit to work as a caregiver for any employer.

Gain at least 12 months of qualifying work experience.

Estimated Salary: CAD 30,000 to CAD 50,000 per year.

Australia

Visa Program: Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) Visa (Subclass 482)

Overview: This visa addresses labour shortages in the healthcare sector, allowing individuals to work in Australia for up to 2 to 4 years with the potential to apply for permanent residency.

How to Apply:

Ensure the care job applied for is on the skilled occupation list.

Obtain a job offer in Australia before applying for the visa.

Requirements:

Occupation must be on the Skilled Occupation List.

Demonstrate English language proficiency.

Skills assessment by the relevant authority.

At least two years of relevant work experience.

Estimated Salary: AUD 50,000 to AUD 70,000 per year.

Ireland

Visa Program: Critical Skills Employment Permit

Overview: This permit is designed to attract skilled workers in occupations with shortages, including healthcare.

How to Apply:

Secure a job offer from an Irish employer in an eligible occupation.

Apply for the work permit online via the Employment Permits Online System (EPOS).

Requirements:

Relevant degree qualification or higher for certain care roles.

Necessary qualifications, skills, and experience.

The employer must be registered with the Revenue Commissioners.

Occupation must be listed on the Critical Skills Occupations List.

At least 50% of employees in the firm must be EEA nationals unless it’s a start-up supported by enterprise agencies.

Estimated Salary: €38,000 to €64,000 annually, depending on the occupation.

United States of America

Visa Program: EB-3 Visa (Employment-Based Immigration: Third Preference)

Overview: The EB-3 visa is for skilled workers, professionals, and other workers, including healthcare workers.

Eligibility:

Job offer from a U.S. employer willing to sponsor the applicant.

Employer must obtain a labor certification from the U.S. Department of Labor, proving no qualified U.S. workers are available for the position.

Benefits:

Pathway to permanent residency (green card) in the United States.

Visa holders can live and work permanently in the U.S. and eventually apply for U.S. citizenship.

Family members (spouses and children under 21) can be included in the green card application.

Requirements:

No specific skills or qualifications are required.

Applicants must be physically fit and healthy.

English proficiency (speaking and reading).

Estimated Salary: This varies widely depending on the state and employer.