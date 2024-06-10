The FinTech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR), the premier national fintech association in Africa, held its 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 4, 2024.

The event brought together members and partners to review the Association’s activities and financial performance for the year 2023.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Segun Aina (OFR), addressed the members, expressing gratitude for their continuous support and active participation in the Association’s programs. He emphasized the importance of good governance, resilience, and regulatory compliance in the current fintech ecosystem.

Dr. Aina highlighted the need for prudence in financial management and collaboration to address challenges such as cybercrimes and regulatory compliance.

Ade Bajomo, the outgoing president of FintechNGR presented his final report, reflecting on the significant growth and achievements of the Association under his leadership.

He said membership grew to 492 members as of Q1 2024, spanning 23 sectors of the economy, including the newly added Fashtech and PropTech sectors. He also stated that the association’s revenue grew significantly by over 100% compared to 2022.

The COO of the Association, Dr. Babatunde Obrimah in his management report noted the rise in digital asset activities and the regulatory updates from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Looking ahead, the Association is set to host the Nigeria Fintech Week 2024 from October 8 to 10 at the Landmark Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event will continue to foster innovation, collaboration, and growth in the fintech sector.

As FintechNGR enters a new phase with the upcoming elections, the Association remains committed to its vision of making Nigeria a leading market for fintech innovation and investment. The new leadership will continue to build on the foundation laid by their predecessors, driving global collaboration and supporting the ecosystem’s growth.

About FintechNGR

FintechNGR, the FinTech Association of Nigeria, is a self-regulatory, not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating fintech growth, enabling investments, and creating an innovation-driven environment. It connects fintech stakeholders within and outside Nigeria and advocates for regulatory support and reforms. FintechNGR is a founding member of the Africa Fintech Network and a member of the Global Fintech Hubs Federation.

For more information, please contact:

Seun

Email: exec.sec@fintechng.org

Phone: +234 903 000 3013