Sunday, a civil servant who lives in Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), commutes to his office at a ministry in Central Abuja.

He told Nairametrics that he spends at least N4,000 to and from work every weekday. He says that amounts to at least N80,000 to be present at work monthly.

Sunday said his household of his wife and two children, comprising four, consumes at least N5,000 daily. That amounts to N150,000 monthly. It excludes school fees, medical bills, house rent, etc.

Sunday is a level 9 Federal Government worker, whose net salary is N168,000.

His monthly expenses exceed his monthly income.

Most civil servants in the FCT cannot afford the high cost of accommodation in Abuja; so they must live on the outskirts such as Kuje, Lugbe, Mararaba, Masaka, Suleja, etc.

Hence, incurring such high costs of transportation is out of necessity for low-income earning civil servants in Abuja.

The situation is the same virtually across the country. Civil servants’ income cannot meet their expenses. Hence, it would seem corruption has become a tradition in Nigeria. “How else can workers survive? You eat where you work; that’s natural,” said David, a federal civil servant.

David stressed that it is because civil servants need that extra cash more than the take-home pay that they feel they must get paid for taking a file from one desk to another, which may remain there for months, or to append a signature.

“That’s why budget padding has its abode in the ministries, departments and agencies, etc.,” he said.

But millions of others across the country at either the federal, state or local government level subsist on less than N50,000 monthly.

That includes many military and paramilitary members of the society. How else can they survive? “It’s like putting a hungry man in charge of keeping watch over sumptuous food,” one police officer told Nairametrics.

“Poor pay creates a fertile ground for corrupt practices, as individuals struggle to make ends meet and resort to unethical means to bridge the financial gap,” says Moses Igbrude, President of the Independent Shareholders’ Association of Nigeria.

“The high cost of living and rampant inflation erodes the purchasing power of their already meager earnings. As a result, many civil servants face financial hardships that compel them to seek alternative sources of income, often through corrupt means. When faced with the choice between financial instability and engaging in corruption, the latter becomes an attractive option for survival and economic security,” he added.

A psychologist, Dr. Sandra Comeh, remarked, “In Nigeria, there is a strong cultural expectation for individuals, especially those in government positions to provide financial support to extended family members and their communities. This societal pressure adds an additional layer of financial burden on civil servants.

“The expectation to share one’s resources, regardless of their sufficiency, can push civil servants toward corrupt practices. The societal acceptance of corruption as a means to an end further exacerbates the problem, normalizing unethical behaviour and reducing the stigma associated with it.”

Also, a lecturer at Auchi Polytechnic, Zakari Mohammed, said the systems in place to hold civil servants accountable for corrupt practices are often ineffective.

“Weak oversight mechanisms, insufficient transparency, and a lack of robust judicial processes mean that the risk of being caught and punished for corruption is low. This lack of deterrence emboldens civil servants to engage in corrupt activities without fear of significant consequences. The absence of strong institutional checks and balances allows corruption to flourish unchecked,” he said.

He also stated that corruption has become normalized in many areas of Nigerian society. “When corrupt practices are viewed as a standard way of doing business, the stigma associated with such behaviour diminishes, encouraging more people to participate in it.

Hence, the ongoing national conversation about minimum has been challenged by some economists, who have pushed for a living wage, instead of minimum wage that may be eroded by inflation soon.

The chief executive of Anthill Concepts Limited, Dr. Emeka Okngwu, noted that the concept of minimum wage is archaic and should be jettisoned. He said Nigerians should be discussing living wages with the government. He stressed that information and accurate data are crucial to get a proper and acceptable living wage.

He stated that issues to be considered when discussing living wage with the government should include what the government can afford, the prevailing rate of inflation, access to healthcare and education, access to potable water, transportation, sanitation and the like.

He stated that some of those services should be undertaken by the government at subsidized rates.

“When all the stakeholders and the government come to the table and come to a mutual understanding for the common good of the country, then the process will go on hitch-free, and everyone will be satisfied. Then there will be a cooling of inflation,” he said.

It is noteworthy that countries with well-functioning markets, a small and decentralized government, and robust institutions that ensure accountability tend to experience lower levels of corruption. Developed nations exemplify these conditions, which contribute to their relatively lesser corruption compared to developing countries that often lack the same institutional strengths.

In Nigeria, corruption represents a significant hurdle to prosperity and development. It impedes the equitable distribution of wealth generated from the nation’s abundant natural resources, while simultaneously weakening critical institutions.