The National Labour Congress (NLC) has announced that the ongoing nationwide strike will persist despite the accord reached with the Federal Government during Monday’s meeting.

In a statement on X on Tuesday, the congress declared that the industrial action, which has paralyzed the nation’s economy, will carry on until the union’s organs meet on Tuesday (today) to reevaluate all the resolutions from yesterday’s meeting.

“Until we hear from our organs at our meeting scheduled for today, June 4, we are still on strike,” the post read.

Backstory

The National Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) declared an indefinite strike on Monday, virtually shutting down all economic activities in the country.

The organized labour decided to embark on industrial action after the negotiations between them and the government over the minimum wage of workers came to an impasse.

The organized labour claimed that a new minimum wage is long overdue, and due to the incessant soaring of the price of goods and services, the government should upwardly review the wages of workers.

Accordingly, NLC and TUC initially proposed a new wage of N615,000 to the federal government. However, after many negotiations and deliberations, the union settled for the sum of N419,000.

On its part, however, the government insisted on paying the sum of N60,000, adding that the proposed amount from the labour union is unsustainable.

FG to pay above N60,000

Meanwhile, after meeting with the leadership of NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the federal government signed a resolution, agreeing to pay above N60,000 minimum wage.

The agreement which was signed by the federal government and the labour union appeared to signal an imminent end of the strike, possibly today.

The resolution was signed by Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Joe Ajaero, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Festus Osifo President, Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Shutdown of the Economy

Following the announcement of the nationwide strike on Monday, almost all economic activities came to a halt as many affiliates of organized labour joined the industrial action, making it impossible for the free flow of trade in the country.

Notably, the national airports were in lockdown leaving many travellers stranded. The NLC also shut down the national grid, cutting down power supply nationwide.

Affiliates of NLC, including the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) and other critical sector unions also joined the strike action.

The organized labour also ordered the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, ASSBIFI, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, and other senior staff associations to ensure total compliance.