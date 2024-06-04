Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital, Nigeria’s premier healthcare institution specializing in cancer treatment has unveiled its partnership with Leadway Health HMO aimed at providing comprehensive medical insurance for patients.

The Chairman of Marcelle Ruth, Mr. Bolaji Odunsi, said the partnership with Leadway Health HMO was to make healthcare accessible to many Nigerians who desire global standard healthcare with its facility comparable to any around the world.

A tour of the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital facility showcased the institution’s commitment to cutting-edge healthcare solutions and modern facilities providing a comprehensive view of Marcelle Ruth’s expansive infrastructure, and underscoring its dedication to delivering top-notch healthcare, first of its kind in Nigeria and indeed positioning it as a leader in healthcare solutions in Africa.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Speaking, Mr. Odunsi said “at Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital, we take great pride in our reputation as the premier institution for care and treatment of cancer in Nigeria. With cutting-edge technology, a dedicated team of experts, and a steadfast commitment to excellence, we have set the standard for compassionate and comprehensive healthcare solutions.

“This has been a dream of mine and I am delighted that I have been able to embark on this journey with Leadway Health HMO”.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer of Leadway Health HMO, Dr. Olatokunbo Alli said “Together, Marcelle Ruth and Leadway Health HMO are pioneering a new standard of excellence in healthcare, one that is characterized by compassion, innovation, and affordability.

“We believe that by leveraging our collective strengths and resources, we can make a tangible impact in the lives of those who need medical care and by so doing, contribute to building a healthier, more resilient society”.

Highlight of the facility includes the radiology and cancer treatment facility with specialized rooms tailored to specific diagnostic and therapeutic needs, including a mammogram room, a CT scan room, an X-Ray room, an Ultrasound room, and a modern laboratory room that boasts of competing with any such anywhere in the world.

Additionally, Marcelle Ruth features two operating theaters, an eight-bed chemotherapy suite, and a radiotherapy center equipped with a linear accelerator and brachytherapy capabilities.

Mr. Odunsi expressed his pride in Marcelle Ruth’s achievements stating that “At Marcelle Ruth, our mission is to redefine cancer care in Nigeria by providing accessible, world-class treatment options. This tour is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare delivery.”

He also laid emphasis on the accessibility and affordability which Marcelle Ruth provides saying “There’s really no need to travel abroad for any type of treatment including cancer treatments, Marcelle Ruth is here to provide all facilities needed, especially when the protocols you would find being followed abroad is exactly the same you see in motion here”

He said periodic testing and examinations to combat any type of cancer, especially in certain criteria of people, was very necessary “1 out of 4 men will be diagnosed to have prostate cancer, so it is essential for men to come in to test for prostate cancer especially when close to and above the age of 40”

Speaking further Odunsi said “Looking ahead, Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital is poised to embark on a groundbreaking initiative that will further expand our capabilities and redefine cancer treatment in Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to announce our plans to introduce stem cell transplantation services, aimed at providing advanced treatment options for individuals battling bone marrow and blood cancers.

“Stem cell transplantation, also known as bone marrow transplantation, offers a promising avenue for the treatment of various hematologic malignancies, including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.

“This innovative procedure involves the transplantation of healthy stem cells to replace damaged or diseased cells in the bone marrow, thereby restoring the body’s ability to produce healthy blood cells and effectively combat cancer.”

Odunsi further emphasized Marcelle Ruth’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of cancer care; ensuring patients have access to the most advanced and effective treatment options available.

Speaking further, Mr. Odunsi underscored the transformative impact of the institution’s partnership with Leadway Health HMO, stating, “Our collaboration with Leadway Health HMO marks a significant step forward in our mission to make high-quality cancer care accessible to all.

“Through comprehensive health insurance coverage provided by Leadway Health HMO, we can alleviate the financial burden often associated with cancer treatment, ensuring that patients can focus on their recovery without the added stress of financial constraints.

“This partnership not only enhances Marcelle Ruth’s ability to deliver affordable cancer treatment but also reaffirms its commitment to prioritizing the well-being and financial security of every individual seeking care at the facility.

“In addition to its advanced medical equipment, the founders are joined by an exceptional team of highly-skilled personnel, including consultant medical and radiation oncologists, surgeons, family physicians, radiation therapists, nurses, pharmacists, imaging technicians, laboratory scientists, nutritionists, counselors and health-care administrators, who work together to treat and care for patients.

“Marcelle Ruth offers patients unparalleled comfort and privacy. The facility houses fifteen private en-suite rooms for inpatients, ensuring a serene and supportive environment throughout their treatment journey.

“Moreover, Marcelle Ruth’s comprehensive approach to patient care extends to ancillary services such as a pharmacy and counseling room, further enhancing the holistic support available to individuals and their families.

“Marcelle Ruth continues to set the standard for cancer treatment in Nigeria, combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate care to empower patients in their fight against cancer.

“With its unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare and enhancing patient outcomes, Marcelle Ruth stands poised to shape the future of cancer care in Nigeria and beyond” he said.