The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the outstanding results for 3,921 candidates who participated in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This development was confirmed in a statement released by the board.

With this latest batch, the total number of results released now stands at 1,883,350. However, the board disclosed that it had withheld the results of 431 candidates due to various forms of examination misconduct.

The outstanding results

The statement read, “An additional 3,921 2024 UTME results have been released, bringing the total results released to 1,883,350 while the results of 431 candidates have been withheld for various forms of examination misconduct.”

JAMB also addressed issues faced by candidates during the examination. It noted that candidates who experienced technical glitches or biometric verification failures would be given another opportunity to sit for the supplementary examination scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Affected candidates are advised to check their results by sending the word ‘RESULT’ to either 55019 or 66019.

In addition, the board provided an update on the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) registration.

The registration deadline has been extended to Monday, June 17, 2024, to accommodate the increased number of prospective DE candidates.

JAMB stated that it had expanded registration points beyond the Professional Registration Centres (PRC) in states experiencing high demand. This decision follows numerous requests and pleas from stakeholders and authorities for an extension.

The statement listed the additional centres in affected states as follows:

Lagos State: JAMB PRC, Ojora Road, Ikoyi; JAMB PRC, Isheri Road, Ogba; ETC Nig. JKK House, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju.

Oyo State: JAMB PTC, JAMB Zonal Office, Agodi G.R.A, Ibadan; FCE Special, CBT Centre, Oyo; JAMB PTC, Igboho.

Kwara State: JAMB PTC, National Headquarters Annex, Old Jebba Road, Ilorin; University of Ilorin CBT Centre, Mini Campus.

Osun State: JAMB PTC, Alekuwodo; OSPDC, Oroki Estate, Ilobu Road, Osogbo; JAMB PTC, Gbongon.

The board urged all eligible candidates to take advantage of this extended registration period, emphasizing that no further extensions would be entertained.

What you should know

Early reports from Nairametrics revealed that 1.94 million candidates registered for the 2024 UTME, with 1,842,464 results initially released.

Notably, only 0.4% of candidates scored 300 and above, reflecting the exam’s rigorous standards.

To address the technical issues, JAMB scheduled a supplementary examination for candidates who experienced glitches, ensuring no one was unfairly disadvantaged. Additionally, the board withheld 431 results due to examination misconduct, emphasizing its commitment to integrity.

The 2024 UTME also saw a significant milestone in female enrollment, with 1,007,275 females registering, surpassing their male counterparts.

This marked a 2% increase in female candidates compared to the previous year, reflecting a positive trend in gender participation.

Furthermore, JAMB extended the Direct Entry registration deadline and expanded registration points to accommodate the increased demand.