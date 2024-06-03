The average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within Nigerian cities declined slightly by 0.16%, from N969.32 in March 2024 to N967.76 in April 2024.

This statistic is obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Transport Fare Watch for April 2024, recently published on the NBS website.

The report also indicated a year-on-year increase of 49.32%, with fares rising from N648.12 in April 2023 to N967.76 in April 2024.

“The average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop declined to 0.16% from N969.32 in March 2024 to N967.76 in April 2024.

“On a year-on-year basis, it rose by 49.32% from N648.12 in April 2023,” the report read in part.

Furthermore, the report highlighted that Taraba State had the highest average fare for bus journeys within cities, at N1,450 per drop.

Ondo State followed with N1,200 per drop, while Imo and Lagos States shared the third position at N1,150 per drop.

Conversely, Abia State recorded the lowest average fare for bus journeys within cities in Nigeria in April 2024, with commuters paying N500 per drop.

Adamawa State came next with N590 per drop, and Sokoto State ranked third among the states with the lowest average fare, at N650 per drop.

More insights

The NBS report also reveals notable changes in bus fare prices across different geopolitical zones in April 2024.

In the North Central zone, the average fare for bus journeys within cities was N955.71, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.74% from N962.86 in March 2024. However, this fare represents a significant 49.43% increase compared to the N639.57 recorded in April 2023.

In the North East zone, commuters paid an average fare of N983.33 for bus journeys within cities. This marks a small decline of 0.34% from the N986.67 paid in March 2024, yet it is a substantial 40.57% increase from the N699.54 recorded in April 2023.

The North West zone saw an average fare of N964.29 for intra-city bus journeys, indicating a 0.45% rise from N960.00 in March 2024. This amount also signifies a 48.49% increase compared to the N649.41 recorded in April 2023.

In the South East region, the average fare for bus journeys within cities was N926.00, showing a 1.09% increase from the N916.00 recorded in March 2024. Compared to April 2023, when the fare was N617.15, this marks a significant 50.00% rise.

For the South West zone, commuters paid an average of N988.33 for bus journeys within cities. This represents a 0.51% increase from N983.33 in March 2024, and a notable 59.81% rise from the N619.45 recorded in April 2023.

In the South South zone, the average fare for bus journeys within cities was N984.50, reflecting a 1.63% decline from N1,000.83 in March 2024. Despite this decrease, the fare is still 49.02% higher than the N660.66 recorded in April 2023.