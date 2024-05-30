Global browser innovator Opera today announced a significant privacy enhancement to Opera Mini with the introduction of Locked Mode, which enables PIN-protected browsing to further boost privacy protections.

The move addresses the needs of 94%* of mobile users who have requested increased password protection features, particularly when sharing devices with family or friends.

The new Locked Mode allows users to set a PIN that is independent of the device’s main lock code, which secures their tabs, history, and stored data, thus granting them greater control over their mobile browsing.

Users can now share their phone with family and friends, comfortable in the knowledge that data and browsing history are private and accessible only to them.

A simple switch allows users to toggle between regular browsing and Locked Mode, which ensures that sensitive personal information, like medical or financial statements, remains truly private.

“Opera Mini’s new PIN-Locked Browsing and Private Downloads redefine how users experience the web on shared devices, ensuring that personal information remains personal. By focusing on what users need most – privacy and security – Opera Mini is setting new standards in mobile browsing,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP of Mobile at Opera.

“This commitment is transforming user interactions on shared devices, building a foundation of trust and reliability that stands at the forefront of the mobile industry.”

PIN-protected browsing

Unlike in most browsers, Opera Mini users will be prompted to set a unique PIN that is different to their device PIN when activating Locked Mode for the first time. This enhances control over privacy, particularly for users who are prone to sharing an unlocked device with friends and family.

Once Locked Mode is activated, all new tabs opened and data entered – such as URLs and search queries – are encrypted. These tabs and data are visible only when Locked Mode is active and unlocked with the correct PIN.

Furthermore, the browsing history within Locked Mode remains inaccessible from the standard browsing mode, ensuring that any sites visited or searches made are kept private and visible only when Locked Mode is re-entered.

Users can activate Locked Mode from the O-Menu or through the tabs switcher view in Opera Mini, allowing for an easy switch between standard and secure browsing modes.

Responding to user demand for privacy

Opera’s commitment to privacy is a response to clear user preferences. Brand surveys in markets such as Nigeria and Kenya show that privacy is the primary factor driving browser selection, with more than 90% of users citing it as crucial.

PIN-Locked Browsing directly addresses these concerns, offering a solution that prevents unauthorized access and ensures that personal information remains confidential. Previously, Opera Mini has introduced Private Downloads as a first step towards completely private browsing that will be achieved with the latest update.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “OPRA”. Download the Opera web browsers and access other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com and on X @InvestorOpera.

About Opera Mini

Launched in 2006, Opera Mini is a small, fast, and powerful browser. It comes with unique features such as Data Compression, Offline File Sharing, and a built-in ad-blocker. Today, Opera Mini has been downloaded over 1 billion times on the Google Play Store by people who chose it over the pre-installed browsers on Android mobile devices. Opera Mini has a 4.4 star rating on Google Play and has been reviewed by more than eight million people worldwide.

*The survey was conducted by Opera between 27.11.2023 and 02.12.2023 via Pollfish. The target population was identified as 16-44 years old, all genders, located in Nigeria. There were 1,026 respondents overall.