In April 2024, African airlines experienced a 15.5% year-on-year increase in passenger demand, aligning with the global trend, which saw an 11% rise.

This information comes from the latest International Air Transport Association (IATA) report on global passenger demand for April 2024.

The IATA data also revealed that African airlines increased their capacity by 10.4% compared to April 2023. Additionally, the load factor, which measures the percentage of available seating capacity that is filled with passengers, rose to 73%, marking a 3.2 percentage point increase from April 2023.

What this means

This implies that African airlines saw significant growth in passenger numbers, increased capacity, and a higher proportion of filled seats in April 2024.

“African airlines saw a 15.5% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 10.4% year-on-year. The load factor rose to 73.0% (+3.2ppt compared to April 2023),” the report read in part.

The IATA report highlighted that the increase in global passenger demand in April marked the 36th consecutive month of growth.

Furthermore, the data revealed that in April 2024, airlines’ total capacity increased by 9.6% year-on-year, and the load factor rose to 82.4%, a 1.0 percentage point increase from April 2023.

Delving further into passenger demand, the IATA report showed that in April 2024, international demand rose by 15.8% compared to April 2023, reflecting a strong global travel recovery. Capacity increased by 14.8%, and the load factor improved to 82.2%, up 0.7 percentage points from April 2023.

Domestically, passenger demand grew by 4.0%, with capacity rising by 2.1%. The load factor for domestic flights reached 82.6%, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from April 2023.

Overall, the April 2024 data highlights robust growth in both international and domestic travel, with airlines effectively increasing capacity to meet rising demand and improving load factors, enhancing industry efficiency and profitability.

More insights

The IATA report for April 2024 revealed strong growth across all international passenger markets compared to April 2023. Load factors reached a two-year high, with capacity increases well-aligned to demand.

Having already covered the performance of African airlines, this section will focus on airlines from other regions of the world.

Asia-Pacific Airlines led the global aviation sector with a 32.1% year-on-year increase in demand and a 29.3% rise in capacity. The load factor improved to 83.7%, up 1.7 percentage points (ppt) from April 2023, with strong traffic flows from the Middle East and Africa contributing to this trend.

European airlines saw a 10.1% year-on-year increase in demand, with a 10.0% rise in capacity. The load factor reached 83.3%, a slight increase of 0.1 ppt from April 2023. International routes from Europe exceeded pre-COVID levels in all regions except Africa, highlighting a robust recovery.

Middle Eastern airlines experienced a 14.2% year-on-year increase in demand and a 9.9% rise in capacity. The load factor improved by 3.0 ppt to 79.3%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and growing passenger confidence.

North American carriers had a 6.5% year-on-year increase in demand but saw capacity rise by 10.3%, resulting in a load factor decline to 81.0%, down 2.9 ppt from April 2023. This indicates a need for better capacity management.

Latin American airlines posted a 14.5% year-on-year increase in demand, with capacity climbing 13.5%. The load factor rose to 84.1%, up 0.7 ppt from April 2023, the highest among all regions, demonstrating effective capacity utilization and strong market demand.