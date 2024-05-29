One major barrier for thousands of Nigerians looking to jump on the crypto bandwagon is a lack of funds to begin with.

Cryptocurrency is rife amongst young Nigerians with very little or no disposable income to invest in crypto asset trading.

This challenge has led many Nigerians to look for ways to benefit from crypto without any initial investment and has seen them massively engage in various Play to earn projects in the crypto space due to a lack of funds to get involved in the more lucrative side of the crypto space.

RelatedStories No Content Available

In this article, we are going to look at one major way to earn thousands of dollars worth of tokens for free in the crypto industry without any initial investment.

There are many ways to earn free crypto tokens but the most trusted way with a high tendency of earning you life changing money is getting involved in an Airdrop Campaign.

We are now going to look at what an airdrop is and how potential crypto enthusiasts can earn life changing money from it.

What is an Airdrop

An Airdrop is an event where a crypto project distributes free crypto tokens to a specific group of users within the project’s community based on eligibility criteria.

According to Charlie Defi, these tokens can range from a few cents to thousands of dollars. They are often used as a marketing strategy to either

Promote a new project: By giving away tokens, the project can generate interest and attract new users.

Reward existing users: This can build a stronger community and incentivize users to continue using the project.

An example of a successful airdrop was the just concluded Notcoin Airdrop which saw many Nigerians earning money from their participation in the Notcoin ecosystem.

A crypto user can earn thousands of dollars worth of crypto for free by participating in a crypto project and meeting the eligibility criteria.

The act of seeking potential Airdrop campaigns to join or joining multiple projects that are likely to carry out an Airdrop campaign is called Airdrop Farming. We are now going to look at that too.

Airdrop Farming

Airdrop farming is the act of actively seeking out airdrops in a bid to get as many free tokens as possible. This might involve

Looking for new projects: People who farm airdrops try to find new projects that might give out tokens in the future.

Doing tasks: Sometimes, airdrops require users to do things like following the project on social media or joining their online groups.

Using multiple wallets: This is a strategy where people create several wallets to try and get more airdrops, but it’s not well-liked by many and might go against the project’s rules.

Steps to Carry out an effective Airdrop farming

In order to increase your chances of earning thousands of dollars from Airdrop campaigns, you have to join as many airdrops as possible and that entails an effective airdrop farming campaign.

Here is a list of things to do to carry out an effective airdrop farming campaign.

Actively engaging the project always

Diversify your efforts by getting involved in various projects

Select a few projects and focus on them don’t spread yourself too thin.

Finding New Projects and joining early

Staying up to date in the industry.

An airdrop campaign can earn you thousands of dollars for free as a reward for actively engaging in a crypto project. Many have earned life changing money from Airdrop campaigns and you can become one of them.

What you need to know

Some Airdrop campaigns require a minor investment in the native token of the project to meet eligible requirements to earn airdrops.

Eligible candidates for airdrops in a project are usually the top 1% of engaged users within the project’s community.

To get Airdrop alerts visit websites like Airdrops.io