In a landmark development for Zimbabwe’s mining sector, Bravura Holdings, owned by pan-African billionaire Benedict Peters, has announced the completion of the nation’s first world-class lithium upgrade facility.

The announcement came at the Victoria Falls Annual Mining Indaba, which kicked off earlier this week, drawing a diverse group of local and international stakeholders to discuss critical issues impacting the sector and its role in the national economy.

The Victoria Falls Annual Mining Indaba, sponsored by Bravura Holdings, is themed “Unlocking Growth Potential for the Zimbabwe Mining Industry,” reflecting the sector’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to sustainable growth and broad economic transformation.

The facility, a high-level in-country beneficiation initiative, is a major milestone for Zimbabwe’s mining industry. Manhattan Corporation, a Gauteng-based company specializing in turnkey equipment, process plant, and mine development solutions, has commenced the trial assembly of Bravura’s Kamativi front-end two-stage Dense Media Separation (DMS) plant.

This facility aims to process 5.256 million tons of ore annually, producing an upgraded lithium oxide product.

Benedict Peters, through Bravura Holdings, has propelled this project forward, showcasing its comprehensive design at the Indaba. The facility features a truck feed in-field bin, twin wash plant, 27 conveyors including a waste return system, a drying and bagging plant, a wastewater recovery circuit, a synchronized diesel power plant, and a motor control center (MCC) equipped with programmable logic controllers (PLC) and a touch screen control room. There is also provision for a degrit circuit and spiral upgrade circuit for finer material processing.

Expanding beyond his extensive portfolio in the oil sector, Benedict Peters is leading the charge in the African mining industry through Bravura Holdings. With mining concessions in Zimbabwe, he is currently developing a billion-dollar mining empire with a focus on Zimbabwe.

Bravura Holdings operates as a vertically integrated company with active mining projects across Africa, including gold, copper, lithium, and steel assets in Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Nigeria, Namibia, and South Africa.

Bravura’s concessions in Zimbabwe underscore its dedication to enhancing the African mining landscape. Its latest lithium upgrade facility marks a significant advancement in Zimbabwe’s beneficiation capabilities, potentially positioning the nation as a key player in the global lithium market.

As the Indaba progresses, stakeholders will continue to explore strategies to unlock Zimbabwe’s mining potential, leveraging initiatives like Bravura’s to drive economic growth and transformation.