The interest of Nigerians in Web 3 projects significantly increased following the very successful airdrop campaign by Notcoin which had many Nigerians earning money.

The increase in interest is reflected in the explosion in engagement by Nigerians on other Web3 projects like Tapswap and Hamster Combat which are similar telegram-based projects.

We are now going to dive into Hamster Combat which has gained significant popularity amongst Nigerians. The Web3 project shares similar rules of engagement with Tapswap and we will be looking out how to join it and earn money from it.

What is Hamster Combat

Hamster is one of the latest sensations in the Play to Earn category of Crypto projects. It is a fast-growing play-to-earn game in the mobile game space launched less than a month ago on Telegram.

It’s a free project designed to provide users with a fun and engaging way to earn crypto. In Hamster Combat you tap repeatedly at the game’s interface to earn coins in the mobile-based Telegram application. According to its website, you rise in rank with your increased participation.

How to play

Playing Hamster Combat is very similar to playing Tapswap. All you have to do is tap repeatedly on your screen to accumulate coins and grow your crypto empire by gathering your coins.

Your rank in the game grows with the number of coins you can accumulate.

Step by step guide in setting up Hamster Combat

Launch Telegram App

Access Hamster Kombat Bot by clicking this link. This will take you directly to the Hamster Combat game interface.

Start Playing: Once you start, you will receive a message from the bot with an option to start the game. Click on “Let’s Go” to access the game page.

Tap to collect coins, and begin tapping on your screen to collect and accumulate coins. Your rank in the game grows with the number of coins accumulated.

Special Bonus

2,000 coins: Every user receives 2000 coins just for starting the game.

25,000 coins: If you have Telegram Premium you will receive 25,000 coins as a bonus. This gives you a massive head start in the game.

How To Boost Your Earnings

Referrals: Invite new friends to Hamster Combat to earn extra coins Social media: Follow Hamster Combat on social media to earn extra coins.

Withdrawing Coins to Your Wallet

To withdraw your mined coins to your wallet, follow these instructions:

Check Withdrawal Options: Ensure that the withdrawal options are available in the game. Link Your Wallet: Connect your DeFi wallet to the game to facilitate the withdrawal. Withdraw Unstaked Tokens: You can only withdraw tokens that are not staked

What to know

Hamster Combat is an interesting clicker game in the new play-to-earn category of Mobile games powered by Web3.

It offers Crypto enthusiasts the chance to mine coins in a fun and non-technical way breaking away from the norm of crypto mining which usually entails technical concepts and mining hardware.

Hamster Kombat is now the largest Telegram channel with 11.25 million subscribers and “25 million CEOs in the Hamster community.