The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released an updated list of Deposit Money Banks (DMB) in Nigeria as of April 26, 2024.

The latest list released by the CBN contains 43 deposit money banks and categorizes these banks based on the scope of their banking license—international, national, and regional—reflecting their operational jurisdiction and the services they are permitted to offer.

DMB are financial institutions licensed by the CBN to accept deposits from the public and create credit. They are fundamental to the banking ecosystem, impacting everything from individual savings to business investments.

Breakdown of DMB

Commercial Banks with International Authorization

These banks are authorized to operate beyond the national boundaries of Nigeria, facilitating international trade and finance.

Institutions such as Access Bank Limited and Zenith Bank PLC are prominent players in this category.

They are well-known for their large asset bases and extensive branch networks, both domestically and internationally.

ACCESS BANK LIMITED

FIDELITY BANK PLC

FIRST CITY MONUMENT BANK LIMITED

FIRST BANK NIGERIA LIMITED

GUARANTY TRUST BANK LIMITED

UNITED BANK OF AFRICA PLC

ZENITH BANK PLC

Commercial Banks with National Authorization

Banks like Citibank Nigeria Limited and Standard Chartered Bank Limited fall into this category. They operate nationwide but do not have the authorization to operate as international banks.

This license type is typical for banks that focus primarily on national operations without the extended complexity and regulation of international finance.

CITIBANK NIGERIA LIMITED

ECOBANK NIGERIA LIMITED

HERITAGE BANK PLC

GLOBUS BANK LIMITED

KEYSTONE BANK LIMITED

POLARIS BANK LIMITED

STANBIC IBTC BANK LIMITED

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK LIMITED

STERLING BANK LIMITED

TITAN TRUST BANK LIMITED

UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC

UNITY BANK PLC

WEMA BANK PLC

PREMIUM TRUST BANK LIMITED

OPTIMUS BANK LIMITED

Commercial Banks with Regional Authorization

Regional banks, such as Providus Bank Limited and Suntrust Bank Nigeria Limited, are restricted to operating within specified regions within Nigeria. This limitation often allows these banks to provide tailored financial services that cater specifically to the local needs and economic activities of those regions.

PROVIDUS BANK LIMITED

PARALLEX BANK LIMITED

SUNTRUST BANK NIGERIA LIMITED

SIGNATURE BANK LIMITED

Non-interest banking with National Authorization

Non-interest banks like Jaiz Bank PLC operate under the principles of Islamic banking and are authorized to operate nationally. They do not engage in interest-based transactions and have their operations based on Islamic finance principles, which prohibit earning interest on loans.

JAIZ BANK PLC

TAJ BANK LIMITED

LOTUS BANK LIMITED

ALTERNATIVE BANK LIMITED

Merchant Banks with National Authorization

Merchant banks such as FBN Merchant Bank Limited and Coronation Merchant Bank Limited are specialized institutions focusing on corporate finance, asset management, and serving the investment needs of high-net-worth individuals. These banks do not usually offer retail banking services like checking accounts or personal loans.

CORONATION MERCHANT BANK LIMITED

FBN MERCHANT BANK LIMITED

FSDH MERCHANT BANK LIMITED

GREENWICH MERCHANT BANK LIMITED

NOVA MERCHANT BANK LIMITED

RAND MERCHANT BANK LIMITED

Financial Holding Companies in Nigeria

Entities such as FBN Holdings PLC and Access Holdings PLC are included in the list as financial holding companies. These companies hold stakes in various financial institutions across banking, insurance, and asset management sectors, providing a diversified financial services offering.

ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC

FBN HOLDINGS PLC

FCMB GROUP PLC

FSDH HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC

STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC

STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

This categorization by the CBN not only helps potential customers understand the services these banks can offer based on their licensing terms but also aids in regulatory clarity, ensuring that each bank is supervised according to the specific services it offers.