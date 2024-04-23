The National Action on Sugar Reduction (NASR) Coalition has intensified its call for transparent nutritional labeling on infant formulas, citing concerns over escalating sugar content in baby products distributed across African markets.

In a recent statement signed by spokesperson Omei Bongos-Ikwue, NASR emphasized the imperative of clear nutritional information on infant formulas to address the rising incidence of excessive sugar consumption among infants.

The coalition’s appeal follows an investigative report, revealing alarming sugar content in baby formulas, particularly those distributed by multinational consumer goods giant Nestlé in African markets.

According to the report, certain Cerelac varieties sold in Nigeria contain as much as 6.8 grams of sugar per serving, a stark contrast to formulations sold in Europe, where baby formulas are devoid of added sugars entirely.

Gloria Okwu, a member of NASR and Programme Manager of Project Pink Blue (PPB), condemned the practice as “criminal,” highlighting the grave health risks posed to children and the deceptive nature of differing product standards based on geographical location.

Drawing attention to Nigeria’s high prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including obesity and diabetes, NASR emphasised the urgency of protecting children from high-sugar diets, which can exacerbate the dual burden of malnutrition and obesity plaguing the nation.

The coalition stressed the need for unified regulatory measures to ensure that infant formulas and cereals distributed in Nigeria adhere to strict sugar content guidelines.

Furthermore, NASR called upon the government to mandate clear warning labels on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs) and ultra-processed food products, providing consumers with vital information on sugar content and nutritional composition.

Echoing global health recommendations, NASR advocated for an increase in SSB taxes to deter consumption of harmful food products, with a focus on redirecting tax revenue towards public health initiatives, particularly the prevention and treatment of NCDs like diabetes.

NASR urged immediate government action to strengthen regulations in alignment with these demands, emphasizing the collective responsibility to safeguard the health and well-being of children nationwide.