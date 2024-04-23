Leadway Pensure, one of Nigeria’s leading pension fund administrators, has concluded the 2023 financial year, recording a 25% annual fund growth, exceeding its financial targets set for the year.

This remarkable achievement comes on the heels of treble awards for the brand as West Africa’s Pension & Lifestyle Company of the Year, Best Customer Care awards, and its Chief Executive Officer, Lanre Idris, named Best Pension and Finance CEO of the Year, all in 2023.

Speaking on Leadway Pensure’s season of revenue and investment growth, Chief Executive Officer of Leadway Pensure, Mr. Lanre Idris, stated that this outstanding achievement further solidifies the company’s position as a value-driven, growth-oriented organisation with a unique drive thereby positioning PFA as a trusted and capable financial management partner in the pension industry.

“In a landscape defined by economic uncertainties, Leadway Pensure has not only weathered the storm but has soared beyond expectations, achieving an exceptional 25% growth in fund under management, surpassing our ambitious targets for 2023. The drivers to achieving this remarkable financial milestone includes the team’s assertive revenue drive, deploying astute strategic investment steps, embracing digital innovations and adopting a customer-centric approach as the cornerstone of our operations. By prioritising the evolving needs of our clients and leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we have not only adapted to the challenges of the times but have thrived amidst them.

“This achievement underscores the dedication and resilience of our team, whose collective efforts have propelled us to new heights. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide unparalleled service and value to our esteemed clients. With our sights set on the future, we are poised to continue our growth trajectory, setting new benchmarks of excellence in the industry.”

As an integral part of the Leadway Group, Leadway Pensure PFA has consistently provided exceptional pension administration and fund management services to individuals, corporate organisations, federal and state institutions.

About Leadway Pensure:

Leadway Pensure PFA, is a leading pension administration and fund management firm serving value-driven individuals, corporate organisations, federal and state institutions.