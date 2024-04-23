A report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) has indicated an that over 70% of the global workforce are predicted to face climate-related health risks, as current occupational safety and health (OSH) measures are lagging behind these escalating dangers.

The report seen by Nairametrics is titled, “Ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate” which highlights that climate change is profoundly affecting worker safety and health worldwide.

It also discusses how various countries are updating or introducing new legislation, regulations, and guidelines, as well as enhancing climate mitigation strategies, such as improving energy efficiency in workplaces.

ILO’s findings on climate change

According to the ILO’s findings, more than 2.4 billion workers, out of a total global workforce of 3.4 billion, could face extreme heat during their employment, based on the latest 2020 data.

This figure represents an increase from 65.5% in 2000 to 70.9%.

Furthermore, the report calculates annual losses of 18,970 lives and 2.09 million disability-adjusted life years due to 22.87 million occupational injuries related to excessive heat exposure. Additionally, 26.2 million people globally suffer from chronic kidney disease caused by heat stress at work, as per 2020 data.

Climate change hazards

Beyond just heat exposure, climate change introduces a range of severe health hazards for workers, termed as a “cocktail of hazards” by the report.

As the impact is extensive, it is associated with various health conditions in workers, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, respiratory diseases, kidney dysfunction, and mental health issues.

According to the report:

6 billion workers are at risk from UV radiation, contributing to over 18,960 work-related nonmelanoma skin cancer deaths annually.

6 billion might face workplace air pollution, with potential for up to 860,000 work-related deaths among outdoor workers every year.

Over 870 million agricultural workers could be exposed to pesticides, resulting in more than 300,000 annual deaths due to pesticide poisoning.

Exposure to parasitic and vector-borne diseases causes approximately 15,000 work-related deaths each year.

Manal Azzi, OSH Team Lead at the ILO, emphasized the significant health risks climate change is already imposing on workers.

He said,

“It is critical that we pay attention to these warnings. Occupational safety and health considerations must be integrated into our climate change responses, including policies and actions.

“Working in safe and healthy environments is a fundamental ILO principle and right at work, which we must uphold in the context of climate change, just as with other work aspects.”

