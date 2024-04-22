Nestlé Nigeria PLC has announced a strategic revaluation of its fixed assets, a decision spurred by the company’s FY 2023 financial results which reported a substantial loss, erasing shareholders’ funds by N78 billion.

Nairametrics earlier reported Nestle recorded a loss before tax of N104 billion for the year ended 2023 compared to a profit before tax of N71 billion same period in 2022.

The losses were largely due to a foreign exchange loss of N195 billion which was the major reason for the overall loss reported by the company. The company however, stated that “94%” of the fx losses were “unrealized” and as the company still had strong fundamentals.

What Nestle is saying

According to Nestle, this revaluation aims to provide a more accurate representation of the company’s financial health and asset value.