This revaluation has thus led to an increase in the market value of revalued assets under PPE by N217.1 billion as compared to the carrying value as of December 31, 2023, and N214.3 billion as of February 29, 2024.
Furthermore, Nestlé Nigeria also said it has taken steps to comply with global and local accounting standards, providing stakeholders with a transparent and accurate financial depiction.
About Nestle 2023 FY losses
The company acknowledged the effect of the losses on its going concern status stating as follows
- “The Company made a net loss of N79 billion (2022: net profit N49 billion) for the year ended 31 December 2023 and as at that date, its total liabilities exceeded its total assets by N78 billion (2022: net asset N30 billion).”
- “Despite the strong operational performance, the net profit is impacted by significant devaluation of the naira. The company believes that as macroeconomic situation stabilizes, the same would yield positive impact to the overall economy as well as company results.”
- “The company has taken robust margin management and cost management initiatives to address significant forex volatility and cost inflation.”
- “In 2023, the company’s revenue grew by 22.4%, an increase of ₦100billion and the operating profit increased by 41.2%.”
Nairametrics opined that the negative shareholder funds incurred by Nestle will most likely lead to a fresh raise of capital.
