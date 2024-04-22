The board of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has appointed Dr. Wale Bolorunduro as Chairman of the company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by Timothy Gbadeyan Company Secretary, Bolorunduro replaces Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh as the Chairman of the Board.

The statement reads:

“This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and members of the public, particularly the shareholders of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc that Dr. Wale Bolorunduro was appointed. as a Non-Executive Director of the Bank effective April 19, 2024.

Dr. Wale Bolorunduro replaces Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh as the Chairman of the Board”.

Profile of Wale Bolorunduro

According to the board, prior to his appointment, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro had worked in the Banking Sector for decades where he rose to the position of General Manager at Zenith Bank Plc.

Thereafter, he was appointed as the Commissioner for Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning of Osun State. Since then, he has served in various capacities in the Public Sector.

He had previously served as the Chairman of the Board of the Bank between 2011 and 2016. Dr. Wale Bolorunduro graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University and later obtained Masters and Doctorate Degrees at the University of British Columbia, Canada.

He further obtained Masters in Corporate Governance at Leeds Business School, United Kingdom.

The board noted that the appointment is subject to regulatory approval.