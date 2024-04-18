The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released a public notice requesting information regarding the location of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

In a statement on its official Instagram page, the anti-corruption agency announced that Bello is sought for alleged economic and financial offenses totaling N80.2 billion.

“Anybody with information as to his whereabouts should report immediately to the Commission or the nearest Police Station,” the EFCC stated.

Backstory

EFCC agents surrounded Bello’s residence in the Wuse district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday, aiming to detain the former governor for a potential arraignment on charges of N84 billion in money laundering on Thursday.

Despite hours of siege at Bello’s residence, his successor arrived and swiftly escorted him away, causing significant disorder.

This action was officially criticized by the anti-graft agency as an attempt to obstruct its operations.

Meanwhile, the Media Office of Bello has since criticized the EFCC, labelling the accusations against the former governor as a “witch-hunt.”

They later called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and regulate the EFCC’s actions.

More Insights

Subsequently today April 18, Bello was absent in court for arraignment as Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja adjourned the suit to April 23, 2024. EFCC lawyer, Kemi Phinro, told the court that the anti-graft agency might seek the help of the military to fish Bello out to come face his arraignment.

In a statement, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), however, described as a “bizarre drama”, the episode confronting the anti-graft agency.

“It is now beyond doubt that the EFCC is given power by the law to invite any person of interest to interact with them in the course of their investigation into any matter regardless of status.

“Therefore, the least that we can all do when invited is not to put any obstruction in the way of EFCC but to honourably answer their invitation,” Fagbemi stated.