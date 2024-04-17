The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, announced that the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) is set to introduce the Young Farmers Club in Public Schools nationwide.

This was stated during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Initiative Women Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-WASP) in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Remi Tinubu, who was represented by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, highlighted that the initiative is part of RHI’s forthcoming activities.

What she said

According to her, “We will soon be launching the Young Farmers’ Club in Public Schools across the nation. The motto of this club is “Growing the Food I Eat, Starts with me”.

“The Club will be launched in State-owned Primary and Secondary Schools. This initiative is to encourage farming among our young population.

“The first School to start the Club, either primary or secondary will have their members kitted with Branded Club T-Shirts and Trousers. The school with the best farm for each State would be identified.

“Prizes would be given to them, ranging from School renovations, equipping of School Science Laboratories, Provision of ICT equipment and upgrading of School Libraries, as their preference may be,” she said.

She therefore urged all public schools to promptly engage and identify students interested in joining the Club.

Promoting farming at home and schools

Tinubu also highlighted additional ongoing RHI activities, such as the “Every Home a Garden” initiative and emphasized that the “Every Home a Garden” competition for first-time women farmers is still ongoing.

“This programme is designed to encourage our women to grow a garden in their homes. It does not cost much to grow food at home.

“This garden is to feed your families and share with your neighbours. The goal of this is to ensure food in every home, hence our slogan for this initiative is “Food on every table”

“I encourage you all to spread the word in your communities. The winner of this competition will go home with N20 million and entries are to be submitted through the states to the First Ladies by October 2024,” she said.