Signature Bank has announced the opening of its newest branch in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

This strategic expansion aligns with the Bank’s vision to broaden its reach, enhance financial inclusion, and catalyze economic growth in the city and surrounding areas.

The Asaba branch opening marks a significant milestone in Signature Bank’s commitment to serving the community with tailored financial solutions and unparalleled customer service. The new branch will also provide a convenient and accessible hub for individuals, businesses, and organizations seeking trusted banking services. This is in addition to the Bank’s goal to facilitate economic development, empower local entrepreneurs, and strengthen the financial fabric of the community.

Speaking at the launch, Godwin Nosike – the Acting Managing Director of Signature Bank said: “We are delighted to open our latest branch in Asaba as part of our ongoing efforts to extend our services and support to this vibrant community. This expansion underscores our dedication to fostering financial inclusion and empowering individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals.”

“At Signature Bank, we always strive to set ourselves apart by offering more than just banking services. We are committed to delivering an experience that is characterized by excellence, innovation, and personalized financial solutions. Whether it’s through our range of banking products, digital solutions or services; our goal remains the same – to exceed our customers’ expectations and empower them to achieve their financial goals,” he added.

The keynote address and official unveiling of the Branch was done by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff F. O. Oborevwori, the Executive Governor of Delta State. The auspicious occasion was attended by notable personalities, led by the Executive Governor of the State, community leaders, members of the Asaba business community and members of the Board and Executive Management of Signature Bank. Customers and guests were also taken on a tour of the branch’s state-of-the-art facilities during which they discussed with the bank staff to learn about the comprehensive range of products and services the bank offers.

Founded in 2022, Signature Bank is dedicated to driving positive change and providing personalized banking solutions to individuals, businesses and communities. With a focus on seamless digital solutions, excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the Bank strives to be the preferred banking partner for all.

Other branch locations of the bank are located in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Aba and Umuahia, with many more branches at different levels of completion in other towns.

For more information about Signature Bank and its services, please visit www.signaturebankng.com