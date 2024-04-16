Olam Agri in Nigeria, an agribusiness in food, feed and fibre has reaffirmed its commitment to helping Nigeria achieve food security. The company made the pledge during a recent meeting with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun.

The meeting which is part of the agribusiness strategic engagements with critical stakeholders had in attendance the Managing Director of Olam Agri in Nigeria, Anil Nair, the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacchaeus Adedeji, the Accountant General of the Federation Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, and the Director Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Olam Agri, Ade Adefeko. The latest engagement came on the heels of a courtesy visit to the Vice President of the Federation, Sen. Kashim Shettima (GCON), and a tour of the agribusiness rice farm and mill by the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari.

Speaking during the meeting, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, implored Olam Agri to leverage its impressive scale with presence in the Rice, Sesame, Animal and Fish Feed, Wheat Milling value chains as well as biscuits confectionery and culinary product manufacturing.

He spoke on government reforms to curb inflation, particularly food inflation, and called on the agribusiness to continue deploying its scale, global expertise, and deep resources to engender wider access to quality food and nutrition to the teeming population in a bid to achieve food security.

In response, the Managing Director of Olam Agri in Nigeria, Anil Nair, said, “Our commitment to driving food security is evidenced by the sprawling investments we keep making to raise productivity in the rice, animal feed and protein, wheat and flour milling, sesame, and edible oils value chains. We consistently scale this investment as well, as we expand involvement in various out-grower programmes, research & development, partnerships, collaborations, and the integration of smallholder farmers into various empowerment initiatives for the betterment of Nigeria.”

“We do realise that deepening partnership and collaboration with other stakeholders in the economy is crucial to maintaining and sustaining the government’s food security agenda. We are fully aligned with the ongoing fiscal reforms of government and only seek support for an enabling policy framework, and regulatory environment that will not only enable us play our part but stimulate the development of the agricultural value chain,” he added.

About Olam Agri

Olam Agri is a market leading, differentiated food, feed and fibre agri-business with a global origination footprint, processing capabilities and deep understanding of market needs built over 33 years. With a strong presence in high-growth emerging markets and products across grains & oilseeds, integrated feed & protein, rice, edible oils, specialty grains & seeds, cotton, wood products, rubber and commodity financial services, Olam Agri is at the heart of global food and agri-trade flows with 38.3 million MT in volume traded in 2022. Focused on transforming food, feed, and fibre for a more sustainable future, it aims at creating value for customers, enable farming communities to prosper sustainably and strive for a food-secure future. Olam Agri is a fully owned subsidiary of Olam Group. For more information and to subscribe to our news alerts, please visit https://www.olamagri.com/.

About Olam Group

Olam Group is a leading food and agri-business supplying food, ingredients, feed, and fibre to 20,200 customers worldwide. Our value chain spans over 60 countries and includes farming, processing, and distribution operations, as well as a global network of farmers. Through our purpose to ‘Re-imagine Global Agriculture and Food Systems’, Olam Group aims to address the many challenges involved in meeting the needs of a growing global population, while achieving positive impact for farming communities, our planet and all our stakeholders. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, Olam Group currently ranks among the top 30 largest primary listed companies in terms of market capitalization on SGX-ST.

Since June 2020, Olam Group has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a global sustainable investment index series developed by FTSE Russell, following a rigorous assessment of Olam’s supply chain activities, impact on the environment and governance transparency. The FTSE4Good Index Series identifies companies that demonstrate strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and is used by a variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds. More information on Olam can be found at www.olamgroup.com.