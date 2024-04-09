Sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) taxes have emerged as a critical public health policy tool, although their optimal design remains under debate compared to established tobacco and alcohol taxes.

Nevertheless, there’s a growing global interest among policymakers regarding SSB taxes for their potential to enhance population health and generate revenue, leading to a rapid increase in the adoption of SSB tax policies worldwide.

Currently, sugary beverage taxes are enforced in 106 countries and territories, encompassing 52% of the world’s population.

These taxes not only contribute to improved health outcomes but also bolster revenue streams, particularly in low and lower-middle-income economies.

Methodology

To compile this ranking, Nairametrics utilised the Global SSB Tax Database provided by the World Bank. This database serves as an open-source repository of information on SSB tax structures globally, aimed at supporting research, influencing policy decisions, and facilitating the development of best practices in SSB taxation.

Here are the top 10 African countries with the highest tax rates on sugar-sweetened beverages.

Benin

In Benin Republic, a 20% tax is levied on energy drinks, imported fruit juices, and mineral waters, with a 7% tax applied to all other non-alcoholic beverages, except non-carbonated mineral water.

Côte D’Ivoire

All sugar-sweetened beverages in Côte D’Ivoire are subject to a 20% tax.

Ghana

A 20% tax is imposed on aerated waters containing added sugar or other sweetening agents, energy drinks, and fruit juices in Ghana. Additionally, plain distilled bottled water incurs a 17.5% tax.

Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, a 25% tax is enforced on carbonated unsweetened waters, along with a $0.05 per liter tax on energy drinks.

Cameroon

Cameroon imposes a 25% tax on carbonated beverages, with an additional excise duty charge of 2.5 CFA francs per centilitre ($0.4125 per litre) on imported non-alcoholic beverages.

Ethiopia

Sugar-sweetened beverages, soft drink powders, and non-alcoholic beer in Ethiopia face a 25% tax, while unsweetened waters are taxed at 10%.

Tunisia

Tunisia applies a 25% tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, a 10% tax on cocoa-based preparations, and a 40% tax on concentrates.

Rwanda

Rwanda has implemented a 39% tax on lemonade, soda, and other non-natural juices, along with a 10% tax on industrially packaged mineral water, and a 5% tax on natural fruit and vegetable juices.

Burkina Faso

In Burkina Faso, energy drinks are subjected to a 50% tax, while other sugar-sweetened beverages face a 15% tax.

Mauritania

Taking the top spot for the African country with the highest SSB tax, Mauritania imposes an 80% tax on mineral waters and a 60% tax on yogurt and other sweetened dairy products.