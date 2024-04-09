Three separate studies by Deloitte, BNG and LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends have indicated that advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies are driving the demand for soft skills such as empathy and critical thinking, which are currently unmatched by AI.

According to Indeed.com, soft skills are defined as character traits, interpersonal or non-technical skills that can help candidates get hired and succeed at work.

The study presupposes that as technology evolves rapidly, the demand for various skill sets in the workplace shifts accordingly.

These skills increasingly sought by hiring managers particularly are social, emotional, and communicative skills.

What the Deloitte report indicates

A study by Deloitte Insights indicates that 92% of companies emphasize the importance of human capabilities or soft skills over hard skills in today’s business landscape.

These soft skills are seen as essential for success in today’s job market as they support remote work and complement the presence of AI.

These “durable” skills such as empathy, collaboration, and adaptability are deemed crucial and are observed through body language and demeanor during job interviews.

As a result, Deloitte predicts that soft-skill intensive occupations will dominate two-thirds of all jobs by 2030, growing at 2.5 times the rate of other occupations.

Business NameGenerator (BNG) survey

BusinessNameGenerator (BNG) surveyed 1,015 U.S. employees across 12 industries to gauge thoughts on soft skills in the workplace and the provided training.

It found that the introduction of new technologies like AI has spurred the demand for specific skills, prompting employees to deepen existing skill-sets or integrate new ones.

The workforce believes it’s crucial for employees to possess diverse skill-sets, with 84% emphasizing the importance of soft skills, particularly during the hiring process.

Notably, 90% of respondents from companies with over 500 employees stressed the significance of soft skills.

The key findings in the survey indicates:

48% of companies aim to expand existing skill-sets.

71% of employees foresee soft skills becoming more or equally important in the future.

The most valuable soft skill for recruits is communication (25%), followed by problem-solving (21%) and time management (19%).

Leadership is identified as the most valuable skill for career advancement.

Despite economic challenges, 70% of companies are actively seeking new hires, with over half aiming to prepare for future growth. Additionally, 34% of businesses seek to enhance digital skills within their teams, with digital skills training being a popular offering. Over one-fifth of companies provide training in competencies such as AI proficiency and coding.

The study concludes that advancements in AI and other technologies are driving the demand for soft skills, such as empathy and critical thinking, which are currently unmatched by AI.

LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends Report

These findings align with previous projections, such as LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends Report, which emphasized the increasing importance of soft skills in today’s business world.

What this means for the Nigerian workforce

As hiring managers from Nigeria and other emerging markets do not want to be left out of global recruitment trends in emerging markets, these reports are likely to create significant implications for job seekers in Nigeria.

Currently, hiring managers emphasize the need for soft skills. For instance, Nairametrics reported the findings and focus group discussions led by Jobberman and MasterCard Foundation partnership project which indicated that 97% of the surveyed alumni rated the soft skills training to be highly relevant, indicating that these skills align seamlessly with the needs of job seekers today.

Also, the advent of the global village, marked by technological advancements and seamless cross-border communication, brought soft skills into the limelight. The ability to collaborate across cultures, communicate effectively, and adapt to an ever-changing environment became not just valuable but indispensable.

Also, with the growing rate of talent export, characterized by Nigerian youths seeking for opportunities abroad remotely and onshore, it is imperative that these soft skills must be mastered and practised.