President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Health Fellows Programme in a bid to revolutionise primary healthcare infrastructure and elevate healthcare accessibility and quality across Nigeria.

This initiative aims to deploy young Nigerian fellows across all 774 local government areas in the country.

The National Health fellows programme

These highly trained fellows will act as trusted agents tasked with monitoring and evaluating the development and performance of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

Their oversight will ensure that every financial investment in these centers yields tangible improvements in healthcare delivery.

The National Health Fellows Programme will be housed within the Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) coordination office under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Fellows will undergo rigorous recruitment processes, receive competitive remuneration, and be equipped with the necessary tools to effectively track the performance of health facilities supported by the Basic Health Care Provision Fund nationwide.

According to Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the President, President Tinubu, who also serves as the African Union Champion for Human Resources in Healthcare, has expressed confidence in the capabilities of young Nigerians.

He believes that their involvement in this crucial nation-building endeavor, which includes daily monitoring and tracking of health reforms in their respective areas, will herald a new era of top-notch service delivery to all Nigerians, regardless of their location.