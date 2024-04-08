The Government of the United Kingdom disclosed on Monday that it has given over 200,000 Nigerian girls access to quality education.

The UK Diplomatic Office in Nigeria revealed it achieved the feat through its ‘Girls’ Education Challenge project’.

The project aims at giving Nigerian girls better prospect in life.

The UK in Nigeria tweeted,

“Girls’ education is one of the best investments we can make.

“Through the UK Girls’ Education Challenge project in Nigeria, over 200,000 girls received access to good quality education giving them the chance of a better future for themselves, their families and their communities.”

About the Girls’ Education Challenge Project

The GEC was launched by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)

in 2012, as a 12-year plan to reach the most marginalised girls in the world.

Its funding is dedicated to girls’ education and it has so far, supported over 1.6 million girls.

The first phase of the GEC held between 2012 and 2017 with the project directly providing quality education for over a million marginalised girls.

According to GEC, its second phase (2017-2025) is aimed at enabling “existing GEC beneficiary girls to complete primary school, transition to secondary education, and progress on to technical vocational training or employment.”

What you should know

The Nigeria-UK relations dates back to the colonial days.

For the UK, it seeks to improve the bilateral strategic partnership by supporting shared goals on prosperity, education, security, migration, development and co-operation in the international field.

Nigeria’s foreign policy is weaved around the promotion and protection of Nigeria’s national interests.