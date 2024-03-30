Road transportation continues to be Nigeria’s primary mode of travel, yet a notable segment of the population relies on waterways for transit.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Transport Fare Watch report for February 2024 reveals that the average waterway transportation fare in Nigeria saw a minor decrease of 0.50% from January 2024.

In contrast, a comparison with February 2023 shows a significant 35.58% surge in fares, highlighting a major year-on-year increase in water transport costs.

The NBS report sheds light on the regional cost variations in water transportation across Nigeria, detailing information from geopolitical zones down to the state level.

This article from Nairametrics, however, specifically focuses on the state level, presenting the top 10 states with the highest average fares for waterway passenger transportation in February 2024, based on the latest findings from the NBS Transport Fare Watch.

Here are top 10 Nigerian states with the highest water transport passenger fares in February 2024:

10. Kwara State

In February 2024, Kwara State secured the tenth position on the list of Nigerian states with the highest water transport passenger fares, averaging N1,380 per journey.

9. Kogi State

Kogi State, with an average water transport fare of N1,450 per journey, ranked ninth in February 2024 among Nigerian states for the highest passenger fares.

This represents a slight decrease from January 2024’s average fare of N1,500, indicating a month-to-month reduction in water transport costs.

8. Lagos State

In February 2024, Lagos State was ranked eighth among Nigerian states for the highest water transport passenger fares, with an average cost of N1,650 per journey.

Remarkably, this fare remained consistent with January 2024’s average, as did Lagos State’s position, maintaining its place at number eight for the highest water transport passenger fares in Nigeria.

7. Ogun State

Ogun State maintained its position at seventh in the ranking of Nigerian states with the highest water transport passenger fares in February 2024, recording an average journey cost of N2,200.

This figure remained unchanged from January 2024, highlighting consistent fare rates and ranking for Ogun State in the realm of water transportation costs.

6. Akwa Ibom State

In February 2024, Akwa Ibom State ranked sixth among Nigerian states with the highest water transport passenger fares, averaging N2,300 per journey.

This fare marked a slight increase from January’s average of N2,250, yet the state retained its sixth-place position in the rankings.

5. Cross River State

In February 2024, Cross River State, with an average water transport fare of N3,000 per journey, was ranked fifth among Nigerian states for the highest water transport passenger fares.

Despite maintaining its fifth-place ranking from January 2024, the fare in February saw a slight decrease from January’s N3,050.

4. Edo State

In February 2024, Edo State ranked fourth in Nigerian states for the highest water transport passenger fares, with an average of N3,030 per journey.

Edo State maintained its fourth-place ranking from January 2024; however, water transport fares decreased from N3,200 to N3,030 per passenger journey.

3/2. Rivers and Delta States

Rivers and Delta States shared the second spot for the highest water transport passenger fares in Nigeria in February 2024, with both averaging N4,100 per journey.

In January 2024, Rivers State was in the third position with the same average fare of N4,100 per journey, whereas Delta State held the second position with a slightly higher fare of N4,200 per journey.

1. Bayelsa State

Bayelsa State held the top position for the highest water transport passenger fares in Nigeria in February 2024, with an average fare of N4,500 per journey.

Continuing its lead from January 2024, Bayelsa experienced a minor reduction in fares from January’s average of N4,700 per passenger journey.