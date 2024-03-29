The Board of Directors of NCR (Nigeria) Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Jimmy James and Ms Karen Ashleigh Witthoft as Non-Executive Directors of the company.

The appointments which took effect from Wednesday, 27 March 2024 are subject to ratification by the Shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and seen by Nairametrics.

The Board also noted the resignation of Mr. Michael Vallier, as a Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 27 March 2024.

Profile of Mr. Jimmy James

According to the statement by Bernice Anya, Company Secretary, Mr. James is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of extensive experience in Shared Services, Finance, and Accounts.

He holds a master’s in business administration from Sydney Graduate School of Management and is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mahatma Gandhi University, Jimmy understands finance and business processes well.

Mr. James has demonstrated excellence in communication and relationship-building at all levels throughout his career.

He has successfully managed diverse teams and projects, including transitions to outsourced shared services, integration of acquired entities, business spin-offs, tax transitions, and Oracle implementations.

Mr. James’ expertise extends to managing regional controllership responsibilities, overseeing outsourcing relationships with global partners like Accenture and EY, and driving continuous improvement initiatives.

He has a strong command of accounting and reporting systems such as Oracle, Hyperion, and Business Objects, along with a deep understanding of US GAAP and IFRS accounting standards.

In addition to his leadership roles in finance and accounting, Mr. James has a track record of driving process efficiency, improving working capital cycles, and implementing tax-effective models for major deals.

He has received recognition for his exemplary leadership qualities and contributions to projects such as SO-404 certification and finance re-engineering.

Mr. James brings a wealth of experience and expertise to any organization, with a proven ability to deliver results and drive growth in dynamic business environments.

Profile of Ms Karen Ashleigh Witthoft

Ms. Witthoft is an accomplished finance professional with over two decades of experience in treasury management, accounting, and client services.

Currently serving as the Global Treasury Manager at NCR Atleos, Ms. Wiithoft has demonstrated her expertise in cash positioning, cash flow analysis, and financial reporting across multiple regions.

With a strong educational background in finance from the London School of Business and Finance, Karen brings a comprehensive understanding of financial principles and regulations to her role.

Her tenure at prominent institutions such as UBS Investment Bank and experience in diverse environments including Cyprus, Zimbabwe, and the United Kingdom have equipped her with a global perspective and adaptability to dynamic business environments.

Her meticulous attention to detail, analytical mindset, and strong organizational skills enables her to excel in managing complex financial operations and ensuring compliance with internal policies and regulatory requirements.

Karen is recognized for her excellent communication skills, commitment to customer care, and collaborative approach to teamwork.

She is adept at building strong relationships with stakeholders and navigating challenges with professionalism and efficiency.

Ms Witthoft’s track record of delivering results and driving financial excellence underscores her value as a seasoned finance professional.

With a proven ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and a commitment to fostering collaborative relationships, Karen is well-positioned to contribute effectively to any organization’s financial objectives.