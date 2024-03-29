The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced the collapse of the national grid resulting in total blackout nationwide.

The company disclosed this in a statement to its customers on its official X handle.

According to the statement, the system collapsed occurred around 16:28hrs (04:28pm).

However, the company noted that it is currently collaborating with its partners to restore power across its area of operation.

The statement reads,

“Kindly be informed that there was a system collapse at 16:28 hrs which resulted in loss of power supply across our network.

“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power supply is restored.”

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Port-Harcourt Disco have also confirmed the collapse of the national grid in a separate statement to customers.

What you should know

The Eko Distribution Company supplies electricity to the Southern parts of Lagos and the Agbara region of Ogun state. Areas under its jurisdiction include; Lekki, Ibeju, Islands, Orile, Ijora, Apapa, Mushin, Festac, Ojo, Ajah and Agbara.

In total, the company receives about 11% of electricity supplied to the national grid.

System collapse of the national grid are not new to the Nigeria electricity sector.

The recent system collapse adds to the leadership tussle that has embroiled the company in the past few days. Nairametrics earlier reported that sack of the company’s CEO, Dr. Sanda Tinuade following a directive from the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Following her sack, the Board announced the appointment of a new acting CEO in Mrs Rekhiat Momoh

However, the Legal director of the company insisted that the sacked CEO remains the Head of the company.