Shareholders of Africa Prudential Plc have endorsed the recommendation of the Board of Directors for a full-year dividend of N900 million, which translates to a dividend payout of forty-five (45) kobo per share.

The shareholders gave the approval at the company’s 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was conducted virtually.

Addressing stakeholders during the meeting, the Chairman of Africa Prudential, Chief (Mrs) Eniola Fadayomi noted that the Company remains focused on continuous transformation.

She noted that the company is committed to leveraging the use of technology solutions to deepen the company’s customer service experience in 2024 in the expectation of a better return on the investment to the shareholders of the company.

“Our total assets grew to N22.9 billion, representing a 19% increase over the previous year’s figure of N19.2 billion. This growth is a testament to the priority we place on meeting shareholders’ expectations,” she said.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Africa Prudential, Catherine Nwosu the company has made good progress with its ambition by actively pursuing strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand our market reach and offerings.

She noted that the company is also forging alliances with leading institutions and industry stakeholders; the company has been able to leverage synergies to access new opportunities across diverse sectors.

Nigerian Capital Market

She emphasized that the Nigerian capital market is undergoing a significant shift, emerging as a vibrant hub for companies seeking to raise capital globally.

“Initiatives such as the commodities exchange, Clearing and settlement of exchange-traded derivative instruments, and the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) mark the beginning of a new era in our market’s evolution.

These changes signify increased opportunities for companies to access the funding necessary for growth and success.

Our active participation in these groundbreaking initiatives showcases not only our adaptability but also our strategic expansion to reach more clients and establish a stronger market presence,” she said.