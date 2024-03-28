The Nigerian Federal Government has indicated plans to train 2000 applicants through the UNLOCK Initiative on Vocational Training.

The aim of the UNLOCK program is to equip individuals with essential skills and toolkits to promote entrepreneurship nationwide.

This initiative aligns with the current Administration’s commitment to nurturing untapped talents and fostering economic growth.

The training which is managed by the Office of Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Education under the Presidency, has begun screening applicants for its first nationwide vocational training cohort.

Nairametrics learnt that currently, the program has received over 10,000 entries by the application deadline on February 29, 2024.

About the program

The program targets artisans, technicians, and vocational trainees from all parts of Nigeria, emphasizing inclusivity and accessibility.

The selected 2000 individuals will undergo a transformative two-week virtual entrepreneurship training program, divided into two phases of 1000 participants each.

The UNLOCK initiative is dedicated to unlocking hidden technical and entrepreneurial capabilities within individuals, enabling them to make significant contributions to national economic growth and personal advancement.

This is expected to lay a better foundation for their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Exceptional participants of the UNLOCK program stand a chance to receive financial grants, to assist in the launch and expansion.

According to Abiola Arogundande, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Technical and Vocational education, at the heart of UNLOCK’s mission is the goal to ignite latent technical and entrepreneurial potentials, thereby facilitating participants contributions to national economic development and personal empowerment.

“The unlock initiative underscored President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring a thriving, inclusive and diversified economy, as well the importance of modernising traditional vocational training.

“Initiatives like UNLOCK will equip Nigerian artisans, vocational and technical entrepreneurs with the necessary skills to compete in today’s competitive regional and global marketplace while contrbuting to an economically vibrant Nigeria through the improved skillset of our local talent”, he said.