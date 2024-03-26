The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Ginger Blight Epidemic Control Taskforce in a move to mitigate the devastating impact of the ginger blight epidemic.

This initiative aims to address the widespread damage inflicted by the fungal disease on ginger farms across various states in Nigeria.

During the inauguration ceremony held in Abuja on Monday, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, emphasized the critical role the Taskforce would play in the government’s response to the crisis.

Representing the minister, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, reiterated the severity of the situation, particularly in Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Economic impact of the ginger blight epidemic

Kyari highlighted the staggering losses incurred by affected farmers, estimating over N12 billion in damages in Southern Kaduna alone, a region renowned for ginger production.

He underscored the significant financial blow to both farmers’ livelihoods and Nigeria’s position as the world’s second-largest ginger producer.

The Minister stressed the crucial role of the ginger industry in Nigeria’s economy and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting affected farmers and preventing future outbreaks.

He announced plans for a groundbreaking State-level ceremony scheduled for March 27 in Kaduna, where a N1.6 billion recovery package for affected farmers would be unveiled through the National Agriculture Development Fund (NADFund).

Mr. Abdullahi Abubakar, the Chairman of the Taskforce and Director of the Federal Department of Agriculture, assured stakeholders of swift action to salvage the ginger value chain.

He emphasized the collaborative effort required from all parties to effectively combat the epidemic and restore the ginger industry to its former glory.