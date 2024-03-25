Elon Musk’s social media company, X, said it has shared over $45 million to 150,000 content creators on the platform over the last 7 months.

The amount was distributed through its ad revenue sharing program launched in July 2023. Although several creators on the platform have been complaining that the payouts are too small compared to other platforms, X said it has been transparent with the terms of the payments.

A breakdown of the $45 million the company said it had paid over 7 months shows that on average each content creator received $42 per month. This also means that the company shares on average $6.4 million per month.

What X is saying

Providing the data on the company’s payouts in a post on the social media platform tagged ‘Facts vs. Fiction’, the company said:

“In 7 months since the creation of the Ads Rev Share program, X has paid out more than $45 million to more than 150,000 creators.

“Creator payouts did not exist on this platform before the Ads Rev Share program. Creators keep all the revenue from creator subs after fees (X keeps nothing) for the first $100K, then it’s just 10% to X and rest to Creators.”

While noting that the program is available to Creators globally, X added that its program is easier to join than other Creator Programs. It also pointed out that its payouts, which come every 2 weeks might be fastest in the industry.

Content creators and social media influencers in Nigeria started receiving their first payout from X in August as the company expanded the program globally a month after it was launched in the U.S.

At that time, many of the content creators who received the payout also took to the microblogging site to show their appreciation to the platform owner, Elon Musk. According to them, Musk has given them a reason to remain on the platform and to continue creating engaging content.

The payout encouraged many who had decided not to pay for the blue badge but continuously post content that gets good impressions to pay for the subscriptions, which costs N3,560 per month.

Payment eligibility

To be eligible for the payout, X said the content creator must have subscribed to X Premium (Twitter Blue) or be a verified organization. In addition, the user must also have at least 500 followers.

Twitter said creators will also need to open a Stripe account as it currently works with Stripe for payouts and is rolling out to its first batch of creators who have already signed up for creator subscriptions.

Eligible users are able to join and set up payments from within the Monetization section of the app. This is found in the side menu on iOS and Android, and the overflow menu on the web.

Once you click “Join and setup payouts” you will be redirected to our payment processor, Stripe, to set up an account to receive your share.

This Stripe account will be where you will be able to transfer funds to your external bank account. Once you opt-in, you will receive payouts at a regular cadence, so long as you have generated more than $50 USD.