In this week’s episode of “Follow the Money,” Ugodre spoke about reports revealing that one of the detained Binance executives managed to escape authorities, adding a dramatic twist to the unfolding situation. It is said he was allowed to carry out his Islamic rights in one of the nearby mosques.

Also, Ugodre spoke about Nigeria’s fiscal landscape being under scrutiny as public debt skyrockets by 10%, nearing the ominous 100 trillion naira mark. Domestic debt, too, surges to approximately 59 trillion naira, reflecting the country’s growing financial burden. On the international front, Nigeria’s debt obligations to the World Bank amount to a hefty 17 billion dollars, while its debt to China stands at around 5 billion dollars. These figures underscore the challenges facing the nation’s economic stability and fiscal responsibility.

