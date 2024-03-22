The Made-By-Nigerians (MBN) Project has announced the official launch of its global marketplace, inviting partners to support local innovation in-country, and collaborate in showcasing the finest Nigerian-made goods on a global platform.

Speaking on the global expansion program, Chief Project Officer for MBN, Chidimma Okoli, said “Our goal is to build a robust global community around Nigerian brands, promote customer loyalty, and a sense of pride for Nigerians in our locally made products.”

She continued by saying that “We have made significant strides with partnerships such as the MBN Fair in collaboration with Sterling Bank, quarterly webinars, and have an upcoming exhibition at the Kaduna Food Festival, holding in April.

Made-By-Nigerians was developed to connect Nigerian businesses with local and international markets, highlighting the diversity and quality of products made in the country.

Since its launch, the MBN platform has grown to a marketplace of over 7000 merchants offering global standard products and services to customers from across the globe. The MBN platform also serves as a resource hub for accessing information on grants and low-cost funding opportunities, supporting businesses in their growth journey.

For partnership inquiries and more information, please send an email to contact@mbn.ng , or visit our website at www.mbn.ng

About Made By Nigerians (MBN):

MBN is a platform dedicated to showcasing Nigerian entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation on the global stage. Through digital platforms, strategic partnerships, and community engagement, MBN empowers local businesses and celebrates Nigerian talent to propel economic development in the country.