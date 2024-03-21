Signal Alliance Technology Holding (SATH), successfully hosted an exclusive executive briefing on Microsoft Copilot AI at the Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, on Wednesday, 13th March 2024.

The event brought together executives from prominent organizations, like IHS Nigeria, Dangote, UBA Group, Access Bank, British America Tobacco, Heritage Bank Nigeria, Capital Express, Sovereign Finance Limited, Axamansad HMO, Sanlam General Insurance, Tangerine Africa etc.

The event highlighted the immense potential of Microsoft Copilot AI in enhancing work efficiency and productivity.

Microsoft Copilot AI is an advanced processing and orchestration engine that seamlessly combines the power of large language models (LLMs), including GPT-4, with Microsoft 365 apps and business data from the Microsoft Graph. This powerful fusion enables Copilot to understand natural language and provide intelligent assistance across various tasks within an organization.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of Signal Alliance Technology Holding (SATH) emphasized the need for organizations to leverage this cutting-edge technology to boost efficiency.

He also underscored the need for organizations to harness the potential of Copilot AI.

Oluwaremilekun Olowu, a Microsoft Senior Partner Development Manager, provided valuable insights into the capabilities of Microsoft Copilot AI.

Through demo videos, attendees witnessed how Copilot seamlessly integrates into various Microsoft tools, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Graph.

Remi also emphasized the flexibility of Copilot, allowing organizations to tailor its features to their unique needs.

Chiedozie Ejelonu , Head Enterprise Application Services; Signal Alliance Consulting (a subsidiary of Signal Alliance Technology Holding) demonstrated practical illustrations of Microsoft Copilot AI.

He showcased how it can be seamlessly integrated into different organizational processes, such as HR, administration, and management, to drive efficiency.

The attendees also had the opportunity to ask questions about the Microsoft Copilot AI in line with the needs of their organizations.

Various enthusiastic responses from the executives in attendance highlighted the recognition of Microsoft Copilot AI’s potential to revolutionize work processes and drive efficiency across business units

Embracing this new era of intelligent assistance has become a necessity for organizations and SATH remains committed to supporting businesses on this disruptive journey.

Signal Alliance Technology Holdings is a leading technology group in Africa with operations in Nigeria, other parts of Africa and the Middle East. Its subsidiaries offer services spanning technology consulting, cloud technology, business applications, cybersecurity, and software development. Its venture arm has incubated or seeded companies in diverse technology and non-technology verticals including retail, finance, advertising, renewable energy, agriculture, and wellness. The company was founded in 1996 as Signal Alliance and transitioned to Signal Alliance Technology Holding (SATH) in 2021.