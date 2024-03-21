President Tinubu has urged the National Assembly to be restrained in calling the leaders of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to appear before parliamentary committees, emphasizing that these officials should be allowed to perform their duties.

The president made this statement during the Ramadan fast-breaking event on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said to the Speaker of the House Tajudeen Abbas and other lawmakers that while oversight is important for transparency and accountability in governance, there should be caution in over-summoning officials which could disrupt operations and affect services to citizens.

Consequently, he advised the lawmakers to exercise discretion in their oversight activities.

“I have been watching various committees summoning ministers and heads of agencies. I have complained to the Speaker to let the poor breathe. Let these people do the job. We are not saying that you are not influential. We are not saying you cannot do your oversight.

“But consider the primary duty of each agency, its personnel, or the responsibilities of the Governor of the Central Bank or the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to you and the entire nation.

‘’If they are distracted or disturbed, maybe we will shift parliamentary sitting all through the night. We must find a way to accommodate one another.

“This is an appeal to you. See if you can accept representatives in some instances or even documentation,’’ the President said.

Speaking further, the president called on the legislative members to not overlook their electoral districts and to embrace the holy month of Ramadan as a chance to express empathy and support the disadvantaged in society.

“We are making sacrifices for the country, and we are assuring citizens that there is a very bright light at the end of the tunnel.

‘’We must have faith, and please do not forget your constituencies and remember what they are going through.

‘’I cannot thank you enough for what you are doing, but it is for our country. There is nothing personal about this. It is for Nigeria, and we have no other country but Nigeria,’’ the President stated.

More Insights

On his part, Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House noted that the executive and the legislature have continued to work in synergy for the progress of the country in the past ten months of this administration.

The Speaker emphasized the importance of forgiveness, generosity, and prayers during Ramadan and called for unity in the nation and support for President Tinubu.

“I want to urge us to use this month to increase our good deeds and minimize our bad deeds.

“So far, so good, the House has been very supportive of the President and his policies, and we shall continue to ensure that we work together,’’ the Speaker said.